MPCC rodeo sets sights on nationals

Four of them, Schaack, Jacobson, Madison and Wray, would have qualified for nationals last year had the CNFR not been canceled out of COVID concerns.

Jacobson will enter nationals as the number one bull rider and Patrick as the top steer wrestler in the Great Plains Region. Schaack is sitting second in the region in steer wrestling and third in the regional team roping header standings.

Team roping partners Patrick and Wray finished fourth in the region — Patrick in the heeling and Wray in the heading category. Wray was the back-to-back regional champion team roping header in both 2018 and 2019.

Madison is third in the tie-down roping as he advances to the CNFR and fourth in the steer wrestling. Lee came in fifth in the steer wrestling.

MPCC’s women’s team will round out the year in fourth place regionally.

“What a great finish to the season,” MPCC rodeo coach Aukai Kaai said. “Headed into the short round, we had several athletes that needed to go out and make a run in order to keep their CNFR chances alive, and they did just that.