MPCC rodeo team competes at Iowa State

The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team kicked-off its spring season with multiple top 10 placings over the weekend.

Team members competed at the 59th Annual Cyclone Stampede hosted by Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, on Friday and Saturday.

Aluxyn Hollenbeck came in second in the breakaway roping in both the short go and the average.

Koby Jacobson represented the roughstock riders by placing second in the average in the bull riding jackpot.

“The bulls were tough this weekend,” said Aukai Kaai, MPCC roughstock coach. “Koby was able to bounce back and get one rode in the short round.”

In the tie-down roping, Nick Rettinger split second and third in the average, while teammate Jacob Haren came in fifth.

Rettinger also finished fourth in the average in steer wrestling, followed by Kaden Wooters in fifth and Barrett Schlieker in seventh place.

Schlieker and team roping partner Jentri Hurlburt were fifth in the short go and sixth in the average. Rettinger was ninth in the average in team roping.

Maggie Underhill ended up seventh in the long go and would have had the fastest time of the rodeo in the short go but tipped the third barrel.

“I’m proud of many runs the kids made this week, but we had some rough draws and broken barriers that held us back in the team standings,” said Wyatt Clark, MPCC timed event coach. “Aluxyn Hollenbeck made some great runs this weekend, and I’m excited for her to keep carrying that momentum into next weekend. Nick Rettinger qualified back to the short round in all three of his events. I also look forward to his consistency the next couple weeks.”

The team is next in Brookings, South Dakota. The South Dakota State Jackrabbit Stampede is set for Friday and Saturday