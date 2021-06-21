MPCC rodeo team finishes season at nationals

Four Mid-Plains Community College cowboys are ranked in the top 10 in the nation following the conclusion of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, on Saturday.

“I was extremely proud of these kids this week,” said Aukai Kaai, MPCC Rodeo Team roughstock coach. “It seemed like we just had to battle tough draws all week long, and they were able to make the best of them. They gave it their all, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Sterling Lee finished eighth in the steer wrestling for Mid-Plains. Lee just missed the top 10 in the first go-round earlier in the week with a run of 7.8 seconds. He then threw his steers in 10.2 seconds and eight seconds in rounds two and three and ended up with a time of 14.9 seconds in the short go.

His teammate, Zane Patrick, started out strong by initially tying for first in the steer wrestling with a time of 4.5 seconds. He followed that up with a 7.2-second run in Go Round Two but had a no score in the third round, which knocked him out of the running for finals.

Austin Madison and Wynn Schaack didn’t make it to the short go in steer wrestling either. They both had no scores in two of the three preliminary rounds. Madison was in 12th place following the third go-round, during which, he scored a 6.8. Schaack had a 12.6-second run in round two.