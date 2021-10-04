MPCC rodeo team scores men’s championship in North Dakota

The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team finished the fall with the three best days of competition they’ve had all season.

The athletes competed at a doubleheader at the Dickinson State University Blue Hawk Stampede from Thursday through Saturday in Dickinson, North Dakota.

MPCC took the men’s team championship during the first rodeo, and the women’s team placed fourth.

Rex Day scored the men’s all-around title after winning the team roping and splitting second and third in the steer wrestling.

His teammate, Quade Potter, also earned the championship in the steer wrestling with a 4.4 second run.

Potter and Aluxyn Hollenbeck placed eighth in the team roping — just behind Jentri Hurlburt and Barrett Schlieker, who were sixth.

Schlieker tied for fourth, fifth and sixth in the steer wrestling with Dalton Kunkee and Koby Jacobson split seventh and eighth. Jacobson was also third in the bull riding.

Caitlyn Comfort came in third in the breakaway roping, and Andrea Meyer was fifth in the goat tying.

During the second rodeo, Nick Rettinger was eighth in the average in the tie-down roping and third in the steer wrestling.