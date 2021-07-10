Noehren: Saying goodbye to a North Platte Community College Knights, Husker super fan Del Attebery

Janelle Higgins had a similar experience when she was new in town after being hired as NPCC’s softball coach in 2010. Like me, Del was one of the first people she met.

“He pulls up, introduces himself and we started talking about how he used to coach and umpire,” she said. “We probably sat there for two, two and a half hours that first day. I’ll miss those random days just talking with him.”

During one of their first conversations, Del talked about an upcoming trip with his wife to go watch Nebraska volleyball play a mid-week, 7 p.m. game and drive back to North Platte the same night. Despite being in their 70s, it was common for the two to make the treks to Lincoln. Higgins, an Iowa native and Hawkeye fan could not help but respect the loyalty, even from a Husker fan.

“They’d be at (NPCC) volleyball games and there he’d be listening to the Huskers with his headphones on right down there at center court,” Higgins said. “Never been a Husker fan in my life, but I would sit there and talk Husker volleyball with Del until he was blue in the face because that was something he was passionate about,” Higgins said. “He loved it.”

He had a similar fervor for NPCC softball too.