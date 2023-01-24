 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte CC splits doubleheader with McCook

Reece Halley scored 18 points as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated McCook 77-65 on Tuesday at home.

“I thought that was the best first half all year defensively being locked in and being aggressive that we’ve been,” NPCC coach Jeff Thurman said. “And that really showed too. We scored 41 in the first half and that’s unlike us. I’m happy with our performance tonight.”

Fumnanya Ijeh followed up with 17 points, while Noel Warrior and Mariah Gardner scored 13 each.

McCook’s Vanessa Jurewicz led all scorers with 31 points, and Taryn Lindsey and Marta Moya Perez scored eight each.

When they needed it most, the Knights were able to make big 3s prevent McCook runs.

McCook pulled within four in the first quarter at 18-14 before Gardner made a 3 to push the lead out to seven.

Later in the second quarter, McCook once again started cutting into the deficit, this time pulling within three at 29-26. Ijeh made a basket to extend the lead to five before Gardner made another 3 as North Platte jumped back out to an eight-point advantage.

“When we needed to make shots, we did,” Thurman said. “Stuff we need to work on and get better at is where we’re at.”

NPCC went into halftime holding a 41-28 advantage. North Platte played with a double-digit lead for most of the third quarter, but when that crossed back into single-digits near the end of the frame, Warrior made a buzzer-beating 3 to extend the lead to 51-42.

Halley made two 3s in the fourth quarter, one of which was to answer a McCook 3, and NPCC won the game 77-65.

“We knew they were going to make a run, but I thought that we handled that in a way with as much composure as we could with a lot of freshmen,” Thurman said. “Fumnanya played really well for us tonight, and we hit our free throws in times that we needed to. For us, shooting 75% from the line is not bad.”

MEN

McCook 73, North Platte 63

McCook’s Simon Akena led all scorers with 15 points as McCook defeated the North Platte men 73-63 on Tuesday in North Platte.

Davion Evans and Antwone Gonzales led the Knights with 14 points each, while Ramiah Adedigba and Sam Lootens followed with nine each.

McCook’s Madit Lueeth scored 14, and Martel Evans and Noah Boyed finished with 11 each.

McCook took a 7-6 lead off a Lueeth 3 then grew that lead out to 12-6. When NPCC looked poised to catch up after a Bruce Carpenter basket, McCook responded with a three-point play to go up by seven.

NPCC later cut the deficit to three at 17-14, but McCook answered with a 24-6 run to close out the first half with a 41-20 lead.

By the time the Knights recovered, it was too late. NPCC finally brought the deficit to single digits with only about four minutes left, but McCook’s lead was too much. The Knights lost 73-63.

WOMEN

North Platte (77)

Reece Halley 18, Fumnanya Ijeh 17, Noel Warrior 13, Mariah Gardner 13, Samantha Riggles 8, Jada Grigsby 4, Dayonna Roberts 2, Remie Haynes 2.

McCook (65)

Vanessa Jurewicz 31, Taryn Lindsey 8, Marta Moya Perez 8, Natalie Harmata 6, Rebecca Dunn 4, Gemma Gruettner Bacoul 4, Itziar Aransay Badia 3, Noa Iglesias Chorda 1.

MEN

McCook (73)

Simon Akena 15, Madit Lueeth 14, Martel Evans 11, Noah Boyed 11, William Humer 10, Zeki Cavli 7, Lamine Ndione 5.

North Platte (63)

Davion Evans 14, Antwone Gonzales 14, Ramiah Adedigba 9, Sam Lootens 9, Kayden Crosby 6, Emmanuel Oladeru 6, Bruce Carpenter 3, Josh Townley-Thomas 2.

