North Platte Community College men fall to Colby Community College

North Platte Community College men’s basketball team continued their four game homestand on Wednesday night falling 84-72 to Colby Community College.

The Trojans opened the game with an aggressive 7-2 run over the opening 1:20 of the first half. The Knights quickly cut the deficit down to one possession, as an offensive putback by Danilo Matovic and a two-handed jam by German Plotnikov brought the Knights back within one.

The Knights took their first lead of the game at 12-10 when Jevarrick Butler found Timur Krupalija for a two-handed jam. Colby responded with a 12-4 run to take 22-16 lead at the midway point of the first half.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Platte answered with a 9-2 run over the next 2:42 to reclaim the lead at 25-24 on a 3 by German Plotnikov, but an 8-4 run put the Trojans a 38-34 lead at the break.

The Trojans extended their lead out to eight in the opening minutes of the second half, before the Knights responded with a 9-4 run, capped off by a Butler 3-pointer. Colby answered with a run of their own and extended their lead to 13 at 63-50 with 9:34 to play.