 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Community College men fall to Colby Community College
0 comments
top story

North Platte Community College men fall to Colby Community College

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Platte Community College men fall to Colby Community College

Jevarrick Butler finds a driving lane around Colby defender Ahmad Johnson in the second half of action at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

 Photo courtesy of NPCC

North Platte Community College men’s basketball team continued their four game homestand on Wednesday night falling 84-72 to Colby Community College.

The Trojans opened the game with an aggressive 7-2 run over the opening 1:20 of the first half. The Knights quickly cut the deficit down to one possession, as an offensive putback by Danilo Matovic and a two-handed jam by German Plotnikov brought the Knights back within one.

The Knights took their first lead of the game at 12-10 when Jevarrick Butler found Timur Krupalija for a two-handed jam. Colby responded with a 12-4 run to take 22-16 lead at the midway point of the first half.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

North Platte answered with a 9-2 run over the next 2:42 to reclaim the lead at 25-24 on a 3 by German Plotnikov, but an 8-4 run put the Trojans a 38-34 lead at the break.

The Trojans extended their lead out to eight in the opening minutes of the second half, before the Knights responded with a 9-4 run, capped off by a Butler 3-pointer. Colby answered with a run of their own and extended their lead to 13 at 63-50 with 9:34 to play.

The Knights attempted one last run over the closing minutes and managed to cut the deficit to seven on a reverse layup by Plotnikov. Colby responded and limited the offensive chances for the Knights down the stretch, which kept North Platte from mounting the momentum needed to complete the comeback.

Butler and Plotnikov were the lone Knights in double digits with 26 and 20, respectively. Matovic led the team with six rebounds.

North Platte (1-1) will open a weekend doubleheader with Laramie County Community College on Friday night. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News