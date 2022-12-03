North Platte Community College men win third in a row

Ramiah Adedigba led with 26 points, and Bruce Carpenter added 25 as the North Platte Community College men's basketball team defeated Laramie County 95-82 at home Saturday for the Knights' third straight win.

Antwone Gonzales scored 15 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts, and Davion Evans finished with 11 points off the bench.

Tristan Starks scored 27 points for Laramie County, and Xavier McCord followed with 26. Brandon Tchouya and Ben Hageman finished with 12 each.

North Platte shot 53.7% from the field compared to Laramie County's 49.3%. NPCC also made half of its 3-point attempts, while Laramie County shot 28.6% from beyond the arc.

The Knights held a 41-31 lead at halftime. NPCC had to fight off a late Laramie County run in which the Golden Eagles cut the deficit to three.

WOMEN

Laramie County 83, North Platte 66

Three North Platte players finished in double-digits, but Laramie County got the 83-66 win over the Knights on Saturday in North Platte.

Samantha Riggles led NPCC with 14 points, and Jada Grigsby and Mariah Gardner finished with 13 each.

Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi led Laramie County with 24 points, followed by Lylah Spring's 16 and Jamy de Kock's 13.

North Platte was held to 41.8% shooting from the field, while Laramie County made 52.9% of its shots. Laramie County made 43.8% of its 3-point attempts, while North Platte only made 26.7% of its attempts.

North Platte trailed Laramie County by two at the end of the first quarter, and Laramie County took a 34-29 lead going into halftime.

A 25-15 Laramie County third quarter made the difference, and North Platte couldn't stop the Golden Eagles from scoring 24 in the fourth to win 83-66.