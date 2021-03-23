North Platte Community College men's basketball caps season sweep over McCook

German Plotnikov’s driving layup with 1 minute, 23 seconds, and clutch free-throw shooting gave North Platte a 65-62 win over McCook Tuesday.

The victory capped a season sweep over the rival Indians, and gave the Knights their sixth victory of the season.

Plotnikov’s 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting paced the Knights while Slavomyr Marchenko had 10 rebounds to go with six points.

The Knights led by two, 38-36, at the break and pushed their lead to nine in what became a back-and-forth second half. The Indians responded with a 9-0 run of their own to tie the game at 45-45.

The two teams then traded runs again, with the Indians capturing the lead with inside three minutes to play. Plotnikov’s layup gave the Knights a three point edge, and though McCook pulled to within one late, the Knights’ 4-for-4 stretch at the free throw line gave them the three point victory.

The Knights (6-10) will host Otero at 7 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. The Rattlers won the first meeting of the season 79-75 on Feb. 27.

McCook women top North Platte

McCook snapped North Platte’s four-game winning streak with a 63-42 victory on Tuesday.