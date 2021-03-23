 Skip to main content
North Platte Community College men's basketball caps season sweep over McCook
North Platte Community College men's basketball caps season sweep over McCook

North Platte’s German Plotnikov (25) works around Julian Lual of McCook for a basket during the second half Tuesday night at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte.

 MPCC Communications

German Plotnikov’s driving layup with 1 minute, 23 seconds, and clutch free-throw shooting gave North Platte a 65-62 win over McCook Tuesday.

The victory capped a season sweep over the rival Indians, and gave the Knights their sixth victory of the season.

Plotnikov’s 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting paced the Knights while Slavomyr Marchenko had 10 rebounds to go with six points.

The Knights led by two, 38-36, at the break and pushed their lead to nine in what became a back-and-forth second half. The Indians responded with a 9-0 run of their own to tie the game at 45-45.

The two teams then traded runs again, with the Indians capturing the lead with inside three minutes to play. Plotnikov’s layup gave the Knights a three point edge, and though McCook pulled to within one late, the Knights’ 4-for-4 stretch at the free throw line gave them the three point victory.

The Knights (6-10) will host Otero at 7 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. The Rattlers won the first meeting of the season 79-75 on Feb. 27.

McCook women top North Platte

McCook snapped North Platte’s four-game winning streak with a 63-42 victory on Tuesday.

The Knights (7-10) fended off the Indians in the first half, taking a 19-18 halftime lead before McCook exploded in the second half, outscoring North Platte 21-8 in the third quarter and later pushing the lead to 19 at the end of the frame.

Diamond Moore-Heath led the Knights with 13 points to go along with seven rebounds. The Knights host Otero at 5 p.m. Friday for sophomore night.

