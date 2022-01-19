North Platte Community College signs 8 softball recruits

Sanchez is one of four recruits from within the U.S. The infielder from San Antonio, Texas will graduate from William Howard Taft High School in the spring.

Sanchez said she chose NPCC because it stood out both in terms of academics and athletics.

“Also, Coach Higgins made me feel very welcome since we first came in contact,” Sanchez said. “I am looking forward to meeting new people and discovering new sights as I get to pursue the sport I admire.”

Stegman is a pitcher and utility player. She currently attends Legend High School, in Parker, Colo. and plays for the Prodigy DB-Hill Team. Stegman is looking forward to the experience of playing softball at the next level and to furthering her education surrounded by a strong support system.

“I picked NPCC because it is the best fit for me and instantly made me feel at home away from home,” Stegman said. “I want to play for Coach Higgins because I know she will make me a better player and person in society. I’m so excited for the opportunity to play for her and the rest of the girls.”

Rhein attends Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Colorado. She is a third baseman and catcher for the Prodigy DB-Hill Team alongside Stegman.