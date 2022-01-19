North Platte Community College signs 8 softball recruits

The North Platte Community College Knights softball team signed eight players for the 2022-23 season, including four players from Canada.
The recruits are: Abby Pelton of Sidney, British Columbia; Mackenzie Hiebert and Sasha Strandberg both of Victoria, British Columbia; Jenelle Gudjonson of Brentwood Bay, British Columbia; Nancy Sanchez of San Antonio, Texas; Taylor Stegman of Parker, Colorado; Kailee Rhein of Aurora, Colorado, and Amya Blake-Cosper of Liberal, Kansas.
“We are very excited to add all of these young ladies to our family and continue to build our program,” said NPCC head coach Janelle Higgins. “Not only are these young ladies stellar athletes, they are even better humans. When we are recruiting, that is what we look for above athletic talent. They all will be very impactful athletes for our program on and off the field.”
Pelton, Hiebert, Strandberg and Gudjonson are all teammates on the Glory Softball Team in Victoria. Additionally, Pelton and Hiebert are classmates at Lambrick Park Secondary School in Victoria.
Pelton plays first base and center field while Hiebert’s specialties are shortstop and third base.
“I’m looking forward to following my softball dream and meeting new people,” said Pelton of her decision to sign with North Platte. “I chose to play for NPCC because I have heard many good things about the school and great things about Coach Higgins and the community.”
Hiebert was on a team that qualified for nationals in Montréal, Québec. She regards that as one of her fondest softball memories. She can’t wait to gain a new family through the Knights and to explore Nebraska.
“I picked NPCC because the girls who had already been down there said how amazing the experience was and what a good coach, Coach Higgins is,” Hiebert said. “I’m very excited to start this new chapter of my life.”
Strandberg, who attends Royal Bay Secondary School, is eager to be able to develop her pitching skills while playing at the college level.
“After talking to someone who is currently playing at NPCC and hearing about their schedule and about the community I thought NPCC would be a good fit for me and would help me though the academic program I want to take,” Strandberg said. “Coach Higgins is very supportive, and she wants her players to succeed athletically and academically — which I really like.”
Gudjonson is also a pitcher as well as a third baseman. She attends Stelly’s Secondary School, in Saanichton, British Columbia. Like Pelton, Hiebert and Strandberg, Gudjonson was influenced to sign with the Knights based on positive reviews from alumni.
“After listening to a past player from the team talk about the college, its softball and coaching — NPCC sounded like a perfect fit for me,” Gudjonson said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new friends and teammates and becoming a better player at NPCC.”
Sanchez is one of four recruits from within the U.S. The infielder from San Antonio, Texas will graduate from William Howard Taft High School in the spring.
Sanchez said she chose NPCC because it stood out both in terms of academics and athletics.
“Also, Coach Higgins made me feel very welcome since we first came in contact,” Sanchez said. “I am looking forward to meeting new people and discovering new sights as I get to pursue the sport I admire.”
Stegman is a pitcher and utility player. She currently attends Legend High School, in Parker, Colo. and plays for the Prodigy DB-Hill Team. Stegman is looking forward to the experience of playing softball at the next level and to furthering her education surrounded by a strong support system.
“I picked NPCC because it is the best fit for me and instantly made me feel at home away from home,” Stegman said. “I want to play for Coach Higgins because I know she will make me a better player and person in society. I’m so excited for the opportunity to play for her and the rest of the girls.”
Rhein attends Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Colorado. She is a third baseman and catcher for the Prodigy DB-Hill Team alongside Stegman.
“I picked NPCC because I like the small town, and I get to have more one-on-one time with my instructors,” Rhein said. “I also picked NPCC because of the great softball program and coaches that they have. I know that Coach Higgins is going to push me to be a better ball player and better person. I look forward to playing for NPCC while I further my education.”
Outfielder Amya Blake-Cosper, is a student at Liberal High School in Liberal. She is a slap hitter for the Blues Softball youth traveling team.
“When touring NPCC, it instantly felt like my home away from home,” said Blake-Cosper. “It’s the perfect distance — close, yet far enough from home. I want to play for Coach Higgins because she treats her players like family and helps us prepare for our future.”
Blake-Cosper plans to study criminal justice in preparation for a career in law enforcement.