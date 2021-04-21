North Platte Community College splits home doubleheader against Hastings

The Knights had plenty of hits in the second game of their doubleheader with Hastings on Wednesday.
A number of them came in clutch situations as well.
The North Platte Community College softball team scored six runs with two outs in a 11-5 win over the Broncos.
It gave the Knights a split of the twin bill at the Dowhower Softball Complex as Hastings took the opener by the same 11-5 score.
“To win the second game is a huge thing,” Knights coach Janelle Higgins said. “It shows the heart of these kids, and it shows they can win games. They just have to get that energy and keep it going right away.”
North Platte (7-25) is scheduled to host Southeast Community College on Friday. The first game is set to begin at 2 p.m.
Madisyn Hamar went 3-for-4 in the second game to lead the Knights 14-hit attack, and leadoff hitter Ashlyn Wheeling scored three runs.
“We strung the hits together (in the second game),” Higgins said. “I think the energy was better (than the opener).”
The Knights scored four times in the fourth to take the lead for good after the Broncos scored twice in the top of the inning to tie the game 3-3.
The Knights had six hits in the inning, and added two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
Hastings committed five errors in the game, two of which came in the fifth.
The offensive support was enough for Jordan Young, who earned the complete-game win.
The freshman allowed just four hits and two runs, one of which was unearned, over the final four innings.
“She hasn’t been pitching a lot for us because she’s one of our starting outfielders,” Higgins said of Young. “To bring her in kind of takes away from the outfield, but she’s been spinning the ball well for us and moving it well. We’ve been giving her more chances and she just stays so calm and cool out there. You can’t get her facial expression to change a whole lot.”
Hastings 11, North Platte 5
Elena Gerhard went 4-for-4 with a home run and five RBI to lead the Broncos in the opener.
“Everything we threw at her, she was hitting,” Higgins said,
Mia Pemperton pitched four innings to get the win for Hastings and Hannah Norquest threw the final three innings
Freshman Nevaeh Ramirez took the complete-game loss for North Platte.
Hastings led 2-1 after four innings and then broke the game open with five runs in the fifth.
Alea Binkly had a two-run single one of five hits for Hastings in the inning.
Gerhard then hit a three-run home run in the sixth to give the Broncos a 10-2 cushion.
Hamar went 3-for-3 with a run and a RBI on a sacrifice bunt.
Morganne Brown went 3-for-4 with a run for the Knights, who finished with nine hits.
North Platte had at least one runner on base all seven innings but stranded nine in the loss.
“We had a couple times with the bases loaded and we just couldn’t punch it through,” Higgins said.