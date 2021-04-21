North Platte Community College splits home doubleheader against Hastings

The Knights had plenty of hits in the second game of their doubleheader with Hastings on Wednesday.

A number of them came in clutch situations as well.

The North Platte Community College softball team scored six runs with two outs in a 11-5 win over the Broncos.

It gave the Knights a split of the twin bill at the Dowhower Softball Complex as Hastings took the opener by the same 11-5 score.

“To win the second game is a huge thing,” Knights coach Janelle Higgins said. “It shows the heart of these kids, and it shows they can win games. They just have to get that energy and keep it going right away.”

North Platte (7-25) is scheduled to host Southeast Community College on Friday. The first game is set to begin at 2 p.m.

Madisyn Hamar went 3-for-4 in the second game to lead the Knights 14-hit attack, and leadoff hitter Ashlyn Wheeling scored three runs.

“We strung the hits together (in the second game),” Higgins said. “I think the energy was better (than the opener).”

The Knights scored four times in the fourth to take the lead for good after the Broncos scored twice in the top of the inning to tie the game 3-3.