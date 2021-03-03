 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Community College sweeps Southeast
0 comments

North Platte Community College sweeps Southeast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Platte Community College sweeps Southeast

The North Platte Knights celebrate a winning point during their match Wednesday against Central in Beatrice.

 Photo courtesy of MPCC Communications

The winning streak continues for the North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team following a Wednesday night match in Beatrice.

The Knights rolled to a three-set win, 26-24, 25-16 and 25-18, over Southeast. The Knights are now 10-9 on the season.

Taylor Hansen led the Knights with 11 kills. Peyton Negley added nine.

Erica Hopping recorded 31 assists, Ruby Valle had 19 digs and Madi Neely had three aces.

“I thought we started out rough but finished well,” said NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall. “It was a team effort, and we finished our regular season region play 4-0, and that’s huge. We get to host the Region IX championship game, and I’m proud of the girls for achieving that. But, we are still working toward our goals and getting better each day and each game.”

The next game for the Knights will be at home. They will face Northeastern Junior College at 7 p.m. March 10 in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment
College

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment

John Chaney and John Calipari were in each other’s face and at each other’s throat, and four years before the unforgettable press conference that remains the flashpoint in their relationship and rivalry, it was on George Watts to keep the two men from tearing each other to pieces. This wasn’t February 1994. This wasn’t Chaney storming into a room at the Mullins Center and screaming, “I’ll kill ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News