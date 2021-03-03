North Platte Community College sweeps Southeast

The winning streak continues for the North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team following a Wednesday night match in Beatrice.
The Knights rolled to a three-set win, 26-24, 25-16 and 25-18, over Southeast. The Knights are now 10-9 on the season.
Taylor Hansen led the Knights with 11 kills. Peyton Negley added nine.
Erica Hopping recorded 31 assists, Ruby Valle had 19 digs and Madi Neely had three aces.
“I thought we started out rough but finished well,” said NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall. “It was a team effort, and we finished our regular season region play 4-0, and that’s huge. We get to host the Region IX championship game, and I’m proud of the girls for achieving that. But, we are still working toward our goals and getting better each day and each game.”
The next game for the Knights will be at home. They will face Northeastern Junior College at 7 p.m. March 10 in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.