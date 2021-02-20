North Platte Community College sweeps Trinidad State

The North Platte Community College volleyball team defended their home court Saturday afternoon by slaying the Trinidad State Junior College Trojans 25-15, 25-12, 25-12, on Sophomore Day.
Alysen Daniels led North Platte with 10 kills and Taylor Hansen added eight.
Erica Hopping contributed 25 assists, and Ruby Valle had 15 digs. The Knights are now 7-9 on the season.
“I thought we played pretty disciplined volleyball and worked together as a team for that win,” said NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall. “I’m proud of our sophomores and the leaders that they are. It was nice to get to recognize them in this crazy year we have had. I also thought some players came off the bench and played well for us, too.”
The Knights will take on McCook Community College at 7 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. A livestream will be available at npccknights.com.