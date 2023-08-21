The North Platte Community College volleyball team lost a second doubleheader at the MCC Tournament in McCook Saturday. Barton Community College and Otero College both swept the Knights in three sets.

North Platte took on Barton first. Vanessa Wood and Jaelyn Dicke each put down eight kills in that match. Elsie Ottun went for 10 digs. Avah Steggall and Aubrey Grant contributed 11 and nine assists, respectively, and Emily Johnson made five blocks.

The set scores were: 22-25, 15-25 and 20-25.

The Otero match resulted in final scores of: 20-25, 21-25 and 21-25.

Wood had eight kills against the Rattlers. Dicke came through with seven kills and 10 digs. EmiLee Walnofer also finished with 10 digs while Shamia Grandison and Samantha Riggles each tallied three blocks.

“We are keeping sets close and just have to work toward that next step of finishing them,” said NPCC volleyball head coach Alexa McCall. “We are looking for the right combination of players to get us there and have to take advantage of every time we step on the floor. We have some tough games coming up this week and will continue to work on these things and grow.”

NPCC is now 0-4 on the season.

The Knights come home for a 7 p.m. Tuesday start against Northeastern Junior College at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Knights fell in both of its season-opening games Friday afternoon in McCook.

Seward County Community College topped North Platte 18-25, 18-25, 25-21 and 15-25.

Wood led the action for North Platte with 17 kills. Dicke contributed nine more while Johnson added eight. EmiLee Walnofer picked up 23 digs. Aubrey Grant passed out 20 assists, and Steggall put up another 14.

“I thought we competed well against Seward County but would have liked to have seen a better fourth set,” McCall said.

Western Wyoming Community College defeated the Knights 20-25, 25-21, 20-25 and 20-25.

Dicke had eight kills and eight digs in that game. Johnson came through with five more kills, Walnofer went for 17 digs and Samantha Riggles registered five kills and three blocks.

“Against Western Wyoming, we just got too sloppy with our ball control, which led to too many errors,” McCall said. “We have to stay disciplined and execute better to come out on top in sets.”