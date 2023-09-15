The North Platte Community College volleyball team opened Region IX play in a nail-biter, falling 3-1 to Central Thursday at home.

The perfectly paired teams stayed neck-and-neck, either tied or separated by just a point, throughout the first half of set one.

The Knights took the lead at 11-10 and were able to remain ahead, thanks in part to kills by Vanessa Wood.

Wood skimmed the net on a serve to score a point for NPCC then put down an ace, bringing the score to 18-14.

A time out by the Raiders slowed the Knights’ momentum, allowing Central to crawl back and tie the game 18-18. Central then pulled ahead at the 20-19 mark.

A subsequent kill by Avah Steggall and block by Emily Johnson tied the game 21-21. Central inched forward by three before NPCC tied things up again 24-24. Back-to-back kills by the Knights sealed their win 26-24.

North Platte also started off strong in the second set with two kills in a row. The excitement was short-lived, however, as the Raiders went on a six-point run to take the lead. The Knights slowed them briefly, but it wasn’t enough to completely stop the Raiders who forged ahead 15-9.

North Platte fought back, decreasing the deficit to 19-18. A tip by Johnson brought the score to 22-22. The match would tie up twice more before Central secured a 26-24 victory.

In the third set, it was the Raiders who initially took control. North Platte tied the game 2-2, pulled ahead by a point then tied again. Central took the lead from then on, eventually pulling ahead 13-8. The Knights powered back, tying the frame 19-19, 24-24 and 25-25. Central answered by scoring the final two points and winning on a tip, 27-25.

North Platte jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the fourth set before the Raiders snatched the lead and ran away with it. The Knights evened the score 21-21, but Central battled back, closing out the frame 25-21.

“We fought hard and fought back when we got down,” said Kylie Wroot, NPCC assistant coach. “We were with them every step of the way — we just need to finish and learn to thrive in the tense moments.”

Wood came away from the match with 24 kills while teammates Johnson and Shamia Grandison each had seven. Elsie Ottun contributed 23 assists, and Aubrey Grant had 16.

Wood and EmiLee Walnofer both went for 20 digs, and Jaelyn Dicke was right behind them with 19. Dicke also recorded four aces, and Grant had three.

The Knights are now 5-12 on the season.

They will have over a week off before an 11 a.m. match against Northeast Community College Sept. 23 at the McDonald-Belton Gym.