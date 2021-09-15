North Platte Community College volleyball sweeps Central in Region IX play

North Platte Community College had a full roster on the court on Wednesday night for the first time since the start of the season.

And they showed the potential they have when healthy.

Morgan Ramsey and Kim Krise both had 11 kills to lead a balanced effort as the Knights volleyball team swept Central Community College to open region play.

Scores were 25-21, 25-14 and 25-18.

Allie Schneider had a team-high 34 assists and libero Katy Bartell had 14 digs.

“We went through a little bit (of a stretch) where kids were a little injured,” Knights coach Alexa McCall said. “I think we have some good breaks that are helping us kind of refresh our bodies and I think we’re going to have a good second half (of the season).”

North Platte was coming off a loss to McCook Community College last week in which they dropped the final three sets.

But North Platte remained in control through Wednesday’s matchup.

The Knights had nine aces as part of a solid serving performance as the Knights snapped a two-game skid and improved to 8-5 overall.