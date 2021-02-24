North Platte Community College women's basketball tops Lamar

North Platte Community College women’s basketball team held off Lamar 72-66 Wednesday, giving the Knights their third victory of the season.
“Our student-athletes showed a lot of heart and perseverance tonight,” said head coach Jeff Thurman. “We knew Lamar was not going to quit but we made the necessary plays and free throws down the stretch to earn the win.”
The Knights trailed in the early minutes of the contest 10-6 before an offensive rebound and put back by Jordyn Moon sparked a 10-0 run. During that run, the Knights went 3-of-4 from the free throw line and captured their first lead of the game.
In the closing seconds of the first, the Knights expanded the lead to six at 19-13 as Janay Brauer connected on a straight away 3 to close out the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Knights began to heat up from the outside as Brauer and Amber Wolever knocked down shots from the perimeter on three straight possessions to expand the Knights lead to 12 at 29-17.
The Runnin’ Lopes went on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to six as the clock moved inside four minutes at 29-23. But the Knights halted the momentum shift and closed the quarter on a 11-2 run to take a 40-25 lead to the break.
The Knights kept the double digit lead throughout the third as the teams traded buckets throughout the frame. Kayla Pope pushed the Knights lead to 16 with 7:11 remaining, connecting on 1-of-2 free throws for a 43-27 lead.
The Runnin’ Lopes charged midway through the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 12 with 2:12 to play at 48-36. Brauer responded making a highlight play with just over a minute remaining in the quarter by driving baseline and completing a reverse layup that brought the student section to its feet, as the Knights closed out the quarter with the 14-point, 50-36 advantage.
In the fourth, the Runnin’ Lopes made a late charge at the deficit, cutting the Knights lead to six inside two minutes to play at 62-56. The Knights closed out the game by going a perfect 8-of-8 at the free throw line in the closing minutes to seal the 72-66 victory.
The Knights finished the evening shooting 23-of-51 (45.1%) from the floor, 7-of-14 (50%) from behind the arc and 19-of-29 (65.5%) from the free throw line.
The Knights had four players in double digits including Pope (15), Brauer (15), Diamond Moore-Heath (14), and Moon (11). Jada Ballard, Pope and Brauer each collected six rebounds to lead the Knights on the glass.
The Knights (3-6) will hit the road this weekend for a pair of Region IX games. North Platte Community College opens the weekend against Trinidad State Junior College on Friday. Tip is set for 6 p.m. at the Scott Gym in Trinidad, Colorado.