North Platte Community College women's basketball tops Lamar

North Platte Community College women’s basketball team held off Lamar 72-66 Wednesday, giving the Knights their third victory of the season.

“Our student-athletes showed a lot of heart and perseverance tonight,” said head coach Jeff Thurman. “We knew Lamar was not going to quit but we made the necessary plays and free throws down the stretch to earn the win.”

The Knights trailed in the early minutes of the contest 10-6 before an offensive rebound and put back by Jordyn Moon sparked a 10-0 run. During that run, the Knights went 3-of-4 from the free throw line and captured their first lead of the game.

In the closing seconds of the first, the Knights expanded the lead to six at 19-13 as Janay Brauer connected on a straight away 3 to close out the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Knights began to heat up from the outside as Brauer and Amber Wolever knocked down shots from the perimeter on three straight possessions to expand the Knights lead to 12 at 29-17.

The Runnin’ Lopes went on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to six as the clock moved inside four minutes at 29-23. But the Knights halted the momentum shift and closed the quarter on a 11-2 run to take a 40-25 lead to the break.