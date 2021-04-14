North Platte Community College's volleyball season ends in consolation semis of national tourney

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The North Platte Community College volleyball went 1-1 at the NJCAA Division II National Championship Wednesday to finish the season in the consolation semifinals.
NPCC opened the second day of the tournament with a sweep of Carl Sandburg Community College.
The Knights battled back and forth with the Chargers in the early stages of the first set. Leading 5-4, Katy Bartell and Peyton Negley stretched the Knights lead to three on an ace and a kill.
North Platte stretched their lead to seven midway through the opening set on an ace by Erica Hopping. An attacking error by the Chargers and back-to-back kills by Negley extended the North Platte lead out to 10 at 16-6.
Carl Sandburg cut the deficit down to eight, but the Knights offense kept rolling with kills from Negley, Taylor Hansen, and Avery Johnson in the closing moments of set one, to take the early 1-0 set lead.
The Knights rolled out of the gate in set two, pushing their lead out to 7-2 on a kill by Hansen. The Chargers rallied and cut the deficit down to one by the midway point of the second set, before a short 3-0 rally capped off by a kill from Alysen Daniels extended the North Platte lead back to four at 16-12. The Knights cruised to a 25-18 set victory.
The Knights took an 11-5 lead early in the third set, grabbing the momentum with five errors and a kill by Hopping.
The Knights continued to hold the momentum in the third set, extending their lead out to 11 on another error by Carl Sandburg at 22-11. North Platte closed the third set 25-13 with a kill by Kim Krise and back-to-back aces by Ruby Valle.
The Knights hit .333 for the match, while Carl Sandburg was held to a .024 hitting percentage. As a team, the Knights had 38 kills on 81 total attacks, 10 ace serves and seven total blocks.
Negley led the Knights with 14 kills in 27 total attacks for a .481 hitting percentage in the match. She also led the Knights in digs with 11, while teammate Hopping compiled 28 set assists, seven digs and one ace in three sets against the Chargers.
In their second match of the day, the Knights faced off with the Titans of Terra State Community College.
The Knights rolled in the opening set, jumping out to an 8-5 lead on a kill by Negley. Hansen pushed the North Platte lead to six at 13-7, as she was able to sneak her kill inside the back line. North Platte never relinquished the lead and closed out the set 25-13 on a kill by Hansen.
NPCC endured a slow start in set two as the Titans built a 10-4 lead. North Platte countered the Terra State rally with a kill by Negley and an attacking error to pull back within four. The Titans kept the momentum on their side for the remainder of the set and evened the match at one set each.
In the third set, the Knights rallied back from six down to tie the game up at 8-8, on an ace by Bartell. The Titans extended their lead out to five, but North Platte fought back with some great defense by Tania Morales. Trailing 20-16, the Knights cut the deficit to one as Morales made some acrobatic defensive digs that helped North Platte capture the momentum needed to earn the come from behind set win at 25-22.
Terra State would not go down easy, taking the fourth set to force a decisive fifth.
In set five, North Platte answered an early 3-0 rally by the Titans, to take a 4-3 lead on an attacking error.
A 5-0 rally by Terra State forced a North Platte timeout late in the set, eventually sealing the win for the Chargers.
Negley tallied 19 kills, 10 digs, 2 ace serves, and one block against Terra State. Hopping finished her sophomore campaign with 37 set assists, five digs and two blocks. Valle was the top defensive specialist for the Knights totaling 13 digs in the match.
North Platte finishes their 2021 season with an overall record of 16-16.