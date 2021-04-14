North Platte Community College's volleyball season ends in consolation semis of national tourney

The Knights continued to hold the momentum in the third set, extending their lead out to 11 on another error by Carl Sandburg at 22-11. North Platte closed the third set 25-13 with a kill by Kim Krise and back-to-back aces by Ruby Valle.

The Knights hit .333 for the match, while Carl Sandburg was held to a .024 hitting percentage. As a team, the Knights had 38 kills on 81 total attacks, 10 ace serves and seven total blocks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Negley led the Knights with 14 kills in 27 total attacks for a .481 hitting percentage in the match. She also led the Knights in digs with 11, while teammate Hopping compiled 28 set assists, seven digs and one ace in three sets against the Chargers.

In their second match of the day, the Knights faced off with the Titans of Terra State Community College.

The Knights rolled in the opening set, jumping out to an 8-5 lead on a kill by Negley. Hansen pushed the North Platte lead to six at 13-7, as she was able to sneak her kill inside the back line. North Platte never relinquished the lead and closed out the set 25-13 on a kill by Hansen.