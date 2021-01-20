North Platte Lady Knights fall in season opener to Colby CC

The Knights women’s basketball team couldn’t cool off Colby Community College’s hot start in the second half, falling to Trojans 65-54 in the season opener Wednesday.

After the Trojans jumped out to an early lead, a Janay Brauer free throw pulled the Knights to within three at 22-19 midway through the second quarter. Picking up the intensity on the defensive end, the Knights trimmed that lead to one after a pair Amber Wolever free throws.

However, Colby found their footing late in the first half, going on a run to take a 32-25 lead into the break.

The Trojans fired on all cylinders to start the second half, extending the lead to 22 midway through the third. The Knights began to chip away at the lead by the 6:31 mark of the fourth quarter after Jada Ballard took advantage of an old-fashioned 3-point play, cutting the lead to 57-40.

The Knights would receive a few more opportunities in the paint over the course of the final minutes but the Trojan lead proved to be insurmountable.

North Platte shot 37.7% (19 of 51) from the field and 18.9% (3 of 16) from the 3-point line against Colby. The Trojans narrowly outrebounded the Knights 36-32 and forced 31 turnovers.