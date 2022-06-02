North Platte Plainsmen come back to beat Fremont Moo

FREMONT — The North Platte Plainsmen found their offense at the right time.

The Plainsmen scored three runs in both the eighth and ninth innings after scoring just one in the seven innings prior to complete a comeback and defeat the Fremont Moo 7-5 in the series finale.

Connor Flagg, Kade Wood, Bryce Zimmerer, Giancarlo Servin and Oskar Stark had two hits each for the Plainsmen.

Flagg’s second hit was one of the most important for the Plainsmen. His single brought in two runs, and a bad throw home allowed Bryce Zimmerer to score the third and final run.

Thomas Walsh got the start for the Plainsmen, going five innings allowing five runs — four earned — on seven hits and three walks while striking out six. Will Humphrey and Bryce Butterfield tossed two shutout innings each, giving up a combined three hits while striking out seven.

Fremont scored first in the bottom of the first inning, and North Platte responded with a run on a Zimmerer single in the top of the third. The Moo regained the lead in the bottom of the frame off an error.

Fremont pushed its lead to 5-1 with three more runs over the next two innings.

North Platte finally found its offense with a three-run eighth inning to cut the deficit to one. Zimmerer scored on an error, Flagg brought Servin home on an RBI single and Flagg later scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Flagg’s single in the ninth inning brought all three Plainsmen runs home to help North Platte complete the comeback.

The Plainsmen return to Bill Wood Field at 6:35 p.m. Friday to face the Western Nebraska Pioneers.