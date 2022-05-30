North Platte Plainsmen complete series sweep of Canyon County Spuds

CALDWELL, Idaho — Jack Harpole collected two hits and an RBI, and Nate Windle plated two runs as the North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Canyon County Spuds 7-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Bryce Zimmerer, Connor Flagg, Kade Wood, Griffin Myers and Cesar Garcia each recorded a hit in the win. Jaylan Ruffin, Zimmerer and Flagg each stole a base. Garcia and Harpole had two each.

Micah Ford got the start for the Plainsmen and went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six. Caden Fiveash relieved him for two shutout innings of two-hit ball, then Thomas Walsh closed the game without allowing a hit or a run.

Harpole singled in the top of the third and later scored when he stole home to put the first run on the board.

The Plainsmen extended that lead with two more runs in the fourth inning off a Myers single and a Harpole triple.

North Platte’s offense put the game out of reach with a four-run fifth inning. Windle brought Ruffin and Zimmerer in with a two-RBI double with no outs. Both Windle and Flagg later scored on Wood’s at-bat.

The Spuds responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame and struggled to get their offense going against Fiveash and Walsh.

The Plainsmen had their first off-day Monday. They travel to Fremont on Tuesday to start a three-game series against the Moo. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

North Platte returns to Bill Wood Field for another home series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Friday.