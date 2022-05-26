North Platte Plainsmen fall to Pioneers in the 10th

The Western Nebraska Pioneers scored two runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game, then added two more in the top of the 10th to defeat the North Platte Plainsmen 8-6 on Thursday and take the opening series.

“For us to be in the game and have the lead like that without having a ton of our guys here says a lot about this group already,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “For us to go out there and compete like that, I’m proud of that. At the end of the day, it’s my fault.”

Robbie Spencer started the game for the Plainsmen, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in four innings of work. Will Coe gave up three runs on four hits and three walks in the next 41⁄3.

Will Humphrey entered in the bottom of the ninth, allowing two hits and walking in an earned run.

Charlie Deeds tossed 41⁄3 innings for the Pioneers, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks. Cam Cunnings relieved him through the sixth inning. He gave up just one unearned run on two hits. Adrian Short and Paul Panduro tossed two innings each of no-hit baseball.

“I left Will in one hit or two long,” Kelly said. “(We) looked at each other … and we weren’t in time. Will had come set, and we were going to run out there and go get him, and we let him go.”

Griffin Myers led the Plainsmen with two hits, while Tommy Eisenstat went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Pioneers. Caden Fiveash and Nate Windle batted in two runs each for North Platte.

The Pioneers started out strong with three runs off Spencer in the top of the first. Back-to-back singles to start the game put two runners on, and an error by third baseman Cesar Garcia allowed a run to score. Consecutive sacrifice flies brought the other two runs in.

The Plainsmen got a run back when Myers hit into a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the frame.

North Platte kept the Pioneers off the board until the eighth inning. Meanwhile, the Plainsmen took the lead in the fourth when Fiveash’s 2-RBI triple to right field tied the game and Jaylan Ruffin’s RBI double to left gave North Platte a 4-3 lead.

Kade Wood’s RBI single in the fifth extended the lead to 5-3, then Connor Flagg’s RBI single to left pushed the lead to 6-3.

Ethan Hergert started the Pioneer comeback with a solo home run to right field, then an RBI single and dropped ball on a diving play in center field tied the game at 6-6 in the ninth.

Back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the 10th was enough for the Pioneers to close out the game.

The Plainsmen hit the road to start a three-game series with the Canyon County Spuds on Friday.

“That’s what’s great about this league, you play every day,” Kelly said. “If something bad like this happens, you just move on and play again the next day.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.