North Platte Plainsmen looking for host families

Eddie Shapland and his family took a chance during the Western Nebraska Pioneers’ first season in Gering in 2018 and became a host family for two players that summer.

The Shapland’s have been a host family ever since, and one of those two players came back the following season. Shapland was just invited to one of their weddings and became good friends with the players his family hosted.

The North Platte Plainsmen, the newest addition to the summer wood bat Independence League, are looking for host families to help house players and interns heading to North Platte.

“If you have younger kids, they’re a great role model,” Shapland said. “It’s a fun family thing to do. You go to the games and it gives you a reason to be there.”

Mayra Heeman, an operator for the Plainsmen in recruiting and assisting host families, said the Plainsmen have 35 players and coaches coming from all over the country and 10 interns looking for places to stay this summer.

All the Plainsmen are asking of host families, Heeman said, is that they provide a room, a safe environment, a bathroom, access to a kitchen and access to a laundry room and parking if available.

Host families also aren’t responsible for feeding the players, but Heeman said 99% of the time, host families go above and beyond for these players. They are not responsible for providing transport to and from the ballpark.

“The host families immediately fall in love with these guys,” she said. “I have yet to have a host family say ‘Oh my God, that kid was horrible. I’m never going to host again.’ If anything, they end up being friends with the players and their parents. It’s always a really good experience.

“It goes beyond the season,” Heeman added. “The relationship they build while they’re in town, they treat them as if they’re their kids. We in turn always tell the host families we can’t thank them enough.”

There are perks for becoming a host family aside from gaining another member of the family, Heeman said. They get season tickets for every family member that lives in the house. They get an ID badge to present to concessions that will get them 25% off everything except for alcohol. They also get 25% off gear at the team store, a team-signed baseball and invites to get together exclusively for host families.

“In Gering, 95% of our host families have been with us during the onset of the team,” Heeman said. “It’s a good program to be in. You’re now a member of one of the most exclusive clubs in North Platte.”

Heeman said she has yet to have a player go homeless and she wants to keep it that way. She also acknowledged that the first season is always the toughest to organize host families, but most of them continue being host families as the years go on.

Those interested in becoming a host family this summer can fill out an interest form on northplatteplainsmen.com or email Heeman at mayra@northplatteplainsmen.com.

“You build a bond pretty quick with these kids,” Shapland said. “I can’t name a bad part.”

