North Platte Plainsmen set for opening day Tuesday

As players started throwing the ball during warm ups started at the D&N Event Center for the first team practice wearing North Platte Plainsmen gear, the feeling started to set in.

The first North Platte summer wood bat season is finally here. The Plainsmen take to Bill Wood Field for the first time at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday to host the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

“We’re going to give effort and play hard,” coach JM Kelly said. “Not all of our guys are here yet, but hopefully, we’ve got the guys that we need here already to go out there and compete at a high level. Obviously winning is important, everybody wants to win, but what I think is more important is that we build relationships with these guys and they build relationships with each other, and at the end of the day walk out of here a better ball player than when they got here.”

Kelly said only about half the team is here for the start of the season. The rest won’t be in North Platte until their college seasons are done.

“There will be some guys that show up tomorrow,” he said. “There will be some guys that’ll show up before the trip to Idaho. A few guys show up after we get back from Idaho. We don’t know what it’s going to be yet.”

Kelly said Caden Fiveash from Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa Junior College will get the starting nod on Tuesday, followed by Thomas Walsh from Bossier Parish (La.) Junior College on Wednesday.

“He throws a lot of strikes and he gets a lot of outs,” Kelly said of Fiveash. “He struggled early on at Tonkawa when he got there … but toward the back half of the year, he was lights out.”

As for Walsh, Kelly said he’s the same kind of player as Fiveash. Kelly said his college coach had nothing but good things to say about Walsh and his numbers were good throughout the season.

Tuesday will be North Platte’s first opportunity to see some college-level action live at Bill Wood Field. Kelly said he isn’t sure who’s starting the third game on Friday, but he’ll see who’s still available after the first two games.

“I think what we have here already is going to be pretty good, but at the end of the day, I think we’re going to be really talented when everyone comes in,” Kelly said.

North Platte added another player to its roster ahead of the season opener. Former FNBO National and Hershey alum Bryce Butterfield will join Derrick Kuhlmann, Jaylan Ruffin and Will Coe on the Plainsmen this summer. He will wear No. 19.

