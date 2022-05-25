North Platte Plainsmen split doubleheader in season opener

Maybe it will be a trivia question one day.

Who had the first hit for the Plainsmen in a return of summer baseball to North Platte?

A: Nate Windle.

True, it took to the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Bill Wood Field, and was a blooper behind the pitcher mound.

But his next at-bat was a two-run home run as part of a four-run fourth inning as the Plainsmen beat Western Nebraska 9-7 to split the Independence League season-opening twin-bill.

The Pioneers won the opening game 6-1 as Ryan Sleeman and Nick Soudah combined for a no-hitter in the seven-inning game.

The doubleheader was held as Tuesday’s game was postponed due to the rain-soaked field.

The two teams will complete a three-game series on Thursday night with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Bill Wood Field.

Sleeman, a left-hander from West Valley Junior College, struck out 11 in five innings before he was removed due to a pitch-count limit.

“The fastball was working,” Sleeman said. “I struggled with the change-up a little bit but the breaking ball was working great. I probably could have kept going but the (pitch count) is what’s best for me.”

Soudah then struck out four over the final two innings to close out the game.

The Pioneers finished with nine hits and scored two runs in the first, third and fourth innings.

“We’re just not physical enough right now,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “You’ve got to keep in mind these guys have been swinging metal bats all year, and then you stick a wood bat in guys hand. It becomes a little more difficult (to hit).

“We’re young and it is what it is,” Kelly said. “This isn’t about the winning and losing. It’s about the guys getting better and I think these guys are going to progress throughout the summer.”

The more concerning loss was the injury to shortstop Derrick Kuhlmann in the sixth inning of the opening game.

The North Platte native grounded to second but never made it out of the batter’s box. He fell to the infield dirt in obvious discomfort and remained there as the Pioneers completed the double play.

Kuhlmann, who suffered an apparent leg injury, was carted off the field.

“He’s going to go to the doctor and get it checked out but we kind of already know what it is and what the timetable is for him,” Kelly said. “I’ve been here three days and the dude has worked harder than probably anybody else that I’ve coached.

“I hate for him and his family that they have to deal with this right now, but he’s a strong kid and I know he’ll be back. He’ll be out here all summer regardless of what’s going on with him,” Kelly said. “He’ll be with the team just because he’s that type of guy.”

The Plainsmen had one hit through three innings of the second game but exploded for four runs in the fourth to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

Jack Harpole also had a two-run double in the frame.

North Platte also scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-4 led and then had on as the Pioneers rallied for three runs in their final at-bat.

