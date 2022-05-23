North Platte Plainsmen still seeking host families

Joshua and Shea Simmons, a host family for the North Platte Plainsmen this season, have a message for those on the fence on signing up to host a player this season: Put yourself in those kids’ shoes.

“(They’re) a long way from home,” Joshua Simmons said. “If you could just open your home to somebody and give them a place to stay, even if it’s a nine-hour sleep before they get back on the road.

“Just give it a shot,” he added. “This town’s giving this baseball thing a shot, and (these players) are giving it a shot.”

The Plainsmen are still looking for a few more host families for their inaugural season in North Platte. Aside from having the player in their home, host families will also receive season tickets, a 25% discount on gear at the team store, discounts on concessions and exclusive invites to Plainsmen events.

Simmons said his family signing up started through casual conversation. They know and love baseball, and they have a son playing travel baseball, which will keep them busy this summer too.

“It’s important to us that maybe our kids can pick something up from the older kids and to see the hard work and dedication these kids put into it and teach something to these guys as well,” he said. “I think everybody wins.”

Simmons said his son could be a few years away from being in the same situation as some of the Plainsmen players, and this experience can be valuable to his family. So why not open their home to a player if they can?

“We have some room. If we can offer him a place to catch some sleep and relax, then why not?” Simmons said. “Hopefully, other people do it. I hope this baseball thing works. It’s good for the town. I hope it works.”

The summer will keep the Simmons family busy. Between a son playing baseball, a daughter playing softball, a 4 year old who likes to go to tournaments, and now a Plainsmen player under their roof, they will be all over the place.

But they still plan to support the Plainsmen as much as they can at their home games.

“It’ll be nice to get to know somebody, and open our home,” Joshua said.

“And watch some more good baseball,” Shea added.

“Maybe it will turn into a yearly thing if this works out, or we can get other people we know to get interested in it,” Joshua said. “That way, these kids have somewhere to stay.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.