North Platte Plainsmen to host U.S. Military All-Star team this summer

A special event will be coming to North Platte this summer as part of the North Platte Plainsmen’s inaugural season.

The U.S. Military All-Star team will head to Bill Wood Field on July 8 to play in an exhibition game against the Plainsmen as part of a leg of their “Red, White & Blue Tour,” where the All-Stars travel to a new place each day and play against a local baseball team.

“They’re coming from the battlefields to the ballpark,” said U.S. Military All-Star Vice President Tank Stone. “You are inviting us to honor your vets.”

The day is spent honoring local veterans, Stone said. The team gets into town early in the morning, gets dressed up and visits either a nursing home or a veterans home. Stone also said the team tries to pick out a pro-veteran business to do a photo-op. He said he wants to meet as many veterans as he can.

After that, they check into the hotel if they haven’t already, then head over to the ballpark to start warming up. The All-Stars hold a pregame ceremony that includes honor squads with the flags and both teams creating an honor tunnel down the middle of the field by the pitcher’s mound. They play “Old Glory” and play a three-minute video about its importance.

Then, Stone said, they play a fun ballgame.

“We don’t care about winning, we care about the honor,” Stone said. “But the men when they’re playing, of course they want to win.”

The players come from every branch of the military, and each number on the jersey is accompanied by words that hold meaning. For example, Stone wears No. 6 with the word “D-DAY” written on the back. Another player wears No. 64 with the word “VIETNAM.”

Stone said players stick around after the game to autograph gear fans purchase during the event and to talk to fans interested in learning more about the team and the meaning behind their jerseys.

“We’ll do a red, white and blue bat giveaway,” Stone said. “It’ll be our players going around and talking to people. The fans get to interact with them.”

After the game, Stone said, the All-Stars have dinner with the local team, where both sides get to sit down and talk to each other outside of competing on the diamond.

North Platte is the sixth stop on the All-Stars’ summer tour, which also includes games in Gering, Hastings and Fremont. The team will end this leg of the tour in Colorado Springs, Colorado, against the Air Force Academy.

“Truly a barn-storming team,” Stone said.

