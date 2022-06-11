North Platte Plainsmen top Gem City Bison 4-1

Robbie Spencer pitched six solid innings of one-run baseball as the North Platte Plainsmen evened the series against the Gem City Bison on Saturday with a 4-1 win.

“They threw strikes. They were in the zone,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “They were able to be in the zone with more than one pitch, so they were able to mess with timing.”

All three of North Platte’s pitchers shut down the Bison. Spencer only allowed four hits and one run, which came in the top of the first inning.

Blake Priest made his debut for the Plainsmen in the seventh, tossing an inning with one hit and no runs. Caleb Bunch pitched the final two innings and held Gem City to two hits.

“For Robbie to go out there and give us the start that he did, and for Priest to come in and give us that big seventh inning to be able to get to Bunch in the eighth and the ninth was huge,” Kelly said. “Just overall, our guys competed well and gave us a chance to, at the end of the day, walk away with a win.”

Bryce Zimmerer and Giancarlo Servin led the offense with a pair of hits and a RBI each, and Zimmerer scored a run. Angel De La Cruz and Kade Wood also had hits, and Jaylan Ruffin reached base twice on walks.

Zimmerer’s first hit tied the game for the Plainsmen, and was an immediate answer to a Bison run in the top of the first. Ruffin walked in the bottom of the frame, then a wild pitch put him on second. Zimmerer lined a shot to left center that brought Ruffin home.

Both teams failed to score in the next few innings, despite having runners in scoring position. North Platte finally broke through when Servin’s two-out RBI single to center scored Zimmerer and gave the Plainsmen a 2-1 lead.

Gem City nearly tied the game in the seventh with a runner on third and one out, but they couldn’t bring him home. The Bison also escaped a bases-loaded scenario in the bottom of the seventh without giving up a run.

North Platte added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth when De La Cruz and Oskar Stark crossed home on a wild pitch.

The Bison believed Garrett Thompson had struck out on a checked swing on a wild pitch, and the home plate and field umpires ruled he never swung. But the Plainsmen took advantage of the confusion and scored a pair of runs.

North Platte attempts to win the series at 3:08 p.m. Sunday before heading to Fremont to start a series with the Moo on Monday.

“Our guys competed well the whole way through,” Kelly said. “Swung it well. Even the balls that didn’t get down, we barreled a lot of balls up and gave ourselves a really good opportunity to be in good shape.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.