North Platte Plainsmen top Western Nebraska Pioneers

Will Humphrey pitched four solid innings, and Reese Lipoma and Bryce Zimmerer scored three runs each as the North Platte Plainsmen completed a comeback 11-9 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers with four runs in the eighth.

“We battled, competed,” North Platte coach JM Kelly said. “The guys did a great job of finding a way to get it done at the end of the day. Hats off to (the Pioneers), they’re a good ball club.”

The Plainsmen used smart baserunning and a few Pioneers mistakes to secure the lead in the eighth. Garrett Thompson scored on a wild pitch, Jaylan Ruffin slid under a tag at home, Lipoma came home on a sacrifice fly and Zimmerer took advantage of a lack of coverage at home on a pickle.

Griffin Myers, Lipoma and Ruffin led North Platte with two hits each. Connor Flagg and Myers led the team with two RBI each.

Alex Zerfass and PK Walsh led Western Nebraska with three hits each. Sam Holling had two hits, scored two runs and plated two runs.

Caleb Bunch started the game for the Plainsmen and went five innings, allowing eight runs — seven earned — on nine hits and a walk. Humphrey relieved him in the sixth and gave up just one run on four hits while striking out four.

“Caleb didn’t have his best stuff on the mound today, and he’ll tell you that, but he competed and gave us a chance,” Kelly said. “Then (Humphrey) came in and did the exact same thing, so he kept us in it and gave us that opportunity at the end.”

The Pioneers struck first with a five-run third inning thanks to RBI singles from Eric Smelko and Zerfass, and an error at shortstop that scored two more runs. The Plainsmen responded with five runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Ruffin scored on a passed ball, then Flagg hit an RBI double and Myers followed with a two-RBI single.

Western Nebraska added two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead. Flagg brought in another run in the seventh on a groundout for the Plainsmen, then Oskar Stark drove an RBI single into center field to cut the deficit to one at 8-7.

Walsh drove in one more Pioneer run in the top of the eighth with a single to right field, but North Platte responded with the four runs in the bottom of the frame.

The Pioneers hit back-to-back singles in the top of the ninth with two outs, but a fly out to left ended the game.

“We competed all the way through, and that’s what gave us a chance at the end of the day to put those runs back up,” Kelly said.

Both teams return to Bill Wood Field at 6:35 p.m. Saturday for the second game of a three-game series.

