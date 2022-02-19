 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte shoots 54% in victory over Trinidad State
North Platte Community College forward Trevon Dennis lays in a shot during the first half of a men’s junior college basketball game against Trinidad State College on Saturday afternoon.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

Kevin O’Connor felt his team might have been missing some energy at the start of Saturday afternoon’s game.

The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team didn’t miss much else, however.

The Knights shot 54.8% from the field to top Trinidad State College 90-83 for a second straight victory in as many days.

“I just thought we played with more energy last night (a 102-90 win over Otero College),” O’Connor said. “I thought we were a little flat at the start of today’s but then we kind of picked up the pace.”

The Knights led by as much as 18 points in the second half and face Western Nebraska Community College on Tuesday in Scottsbluff.

The game should determine if NPCC hosts an opening-round Region IX tournament game or not.

The Knights women’s team is guaranteed to host the Region IX championship game on Feb. 26 even with a 61-54 loss to North Central Missouri in the opening game of the junior college basketball doubleheader.

Timur Krupalija had 19 points and was one of six players in double figures for the Knights (12-12).

German Plotnikov added 18 points — a day after going for 47 points — and Trevon Dennis and Nico Felici added 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Jevarrick Butler and Caleb Horne both chipped in with 10 points.

Dejour Reaves had a game-high 31 points for Trinidad State despite seeking treatment for calf tightness throughout the game.

“No question (Reaves) had a great game and gave us fits today,” O’Connor said. “But I would rather have our balance. Over the years that has kind of been our formula for winning.”

The Knights went 19-of-34 from the field in the first half and led 44-30 at the break.

That lead grew to 50-32 less than two minutes into the second half. The Trojans made a late run and got as close as five points with 26.7 seconds in regulation.

But the Knights went 15-of-19 from the free throw line in the second half and 19-of-23 for the game.

No. Central Missouri 61, NPCC 52

Diamond Moore-Heath had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Knights (21-9), who had a perfect home mark and a seven-game winning streak snapped.

“Tough to lose but I’m proud of how we fought all day,” Knights women’s coach Jeff Thurman said. “That’s the 17-ranked team in the country for a reason. (North Central) is a good basketball team and they’re efficient. But I’m proud of the way we fought.”

Kayla Page had a team-high 18 points and Janay Brauer added 10 points.

The game was tied 42-42 with roughly eight minutes left in regulation but the Pirates Maci Moore then hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and North Central led the rest of the way.

Toya Bethel had 14 points to lead the Pirates and Nora Ford and Angel Wiggins added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Knights held North Central about 24 points below its season scoring average.

“We knew we had to control the paint,” Thurman said. “They’ve averaged 18 offensive rebounds (a game) and we held them to 11. I thought we did a good job at regulating second-chance opportunities but it was just maybe a couple missed (defensive) assignments here and there. But to battle them for four quarters ... our defense is right where we need it to be (for the postseason).”

Men

Trinidad State College (82)

Jalien Bedford 9, Dejour Reaves 31, Dylan West 17, Olson Nicholson 3, Javeon Tolliver 4, Gary Johns 2, Robel Desta 14, Jovaughn Wright 2.

NPCC (90)

Trevon Dennis 17, Caleb Horne 10, Jevarrick Butler 10, Nico Felici 14, German Piotnikov 18, Danilo Matovic 2, Timur Krupalija 19.

Women

North Central Missouri (61)

Toya Bethel 14, Angel Wiggins 12, Nora Ford 13, Maci Moore 6, Kennadie Crowe 8, Jasmine Taylor 8.

NPCC (54)

Jordyn Moon 5, Fumnanya Ijeh 2, Jada Ballard 2, Kayla Pope 16, Avery Johnson 4, Diamond Moore-Heath 15, Janay Brauer 10.

