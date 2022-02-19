North Platte shoots 54% in victory over Trinidad State

Jevarrick Butler and Caleb Horne both chipped in with 10 points.

Dejour Reaves had a game-high 31 points for Trinidad State despite seeking treatment for calf tightness throughout the game.

“No question (Reaves) had a great game and gave us fits today,” O’Connor said. “But I would rather have our balance. Over the years that has kind of been our formula for winning.”

The Knights went 19-of-34 from the field in the first half and led 44-30 at the break.

That lead grew to 50-32 less than two minutes into the second half. The Trojans made a late run and got as close as five points with 26.7 seconds in regulation.

But the Knights went 15-of-19 from the free throw line in the second half and 19-of-23 for the game.

No. Central Missouri 61, NPCC 52

Diamond Moore-Heath had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Knights (21-9), who had a perfect home mark and a seven-game winning streak snapped.