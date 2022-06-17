North Platte splits with Hastings; wins 2nd game 4-1

Griffin Myers had three hits, and North Platte took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of a 4-1 win over Hastings in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday at Bill Wood Field.

The Plainsmen dropped the first game 2-1 in a continuation from a game that was rained out on June 9.

“It’s just two good teams that do things the right way and compete at a high level,” Plainsmen coach JM Kelly said. “I’m proud of our guys and proud of their guys too.”

Blake Priest tossed three shutout innings for the Plainsmen while walking two batters and allowing no hits. Will Humphrey relieved him, but gave up a run on three hits. Carlton Perkins recorded the save with two strikeouts in the top of the seventh.

Connor Flagg and Angel De La Cruz had two hits each for North Platte. Flagg had two RBI. The Plainsmen had 10 hits in the win.

“Losing the first one hurt,” Kelly said. “Probably, we should win that one. Our guys did a really good job flushing it and moving on.”

North Platte broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning when De La Cruz hit a two-out RBI single to center to put the Plainsmen ahead 1-0.

Flagg followed up in the fifth inning with a two-RBI single to right field. Oskar Stark brought in another run on a sacrifice fly to left.

Hastings scored its only run on a double play.

“Our pitchers give us a really good opportunity to settle in offensively, and once we can do that, it gives us an opportunity to put up a big inning up there,” Kelly said.

Hastings 2, North Platte 1

Reese Lipoma and Giancarlo Servin had two hits each, but the Plainsmen fell 2-1 to Hastings in the first game of the doubleheader.

Bryce Zimmerer and Flagg each had a hit, and Zimmerer drove in North Platte’s only run.

Peyton Leon threw six innings and allowed one run on one hit and five walks. Caleb Bunch gave up a run and two hits in the seventh.

The game started in the bottom of the second in a scoreless tie. Hastings struck in the top of the third with an RBI single to right.

North Platte tied the game in the fifth inning with Zimmerer’s RBI single to left. Hastings regained the lead in the top of the seventh with an RBI single to left, and North Platte went down in the bottom of the frame 1-2-3.

