Northeast cruises past NPCC women

NPCC Women's Basketball

NPCC's Fumnanya Ijeh passes the ball during the Knights' 77-49 loss to Northeast on Saturday in North Platte.

 Jake Dreilinger, The North Platte Telegraph

The North Platte Community College women’s basketball team was held to five points in the second quarter as the Knights lost to Northeast 77-49 on Saturday in North Platte.

“We’ve got a lot to learn,” North Platte coach Jeff Thurman said. “We’re a young group. We have a lot to learn in the aspect of how to play at the collegiate level. Playing a lot of freshmen and how hard it is and how hard you have to play to be successful. We’re finding that out each game.

Fumnanya Ijeh was the only Knight to finish in double-digits with 16 points. Noel Warrior followed with seven and Samantha Riggles added six.

Allison Richards led Northeast with 17 points, and Marissa Ritchey and Sharissa Hans added 12 each. Analyssa Maldonado scored 10.

Northeast shot 49.2% from the field while holding NPCC to 27.1%. Northeast also made 28% of its 3-point attempts while limiting North Platte to 15.8%.

“Their guard play is phenomenal,” Thurman said. “I think it’s the best guard play in a team we’ve seen all year. Dynamic at the guard. Well-coached. They did a lot of good things. Really took us out of what we wanted to do, so that was tough. I give all the credit to Northeast, the team that came today, played the hardest and they won the game.”

Northeast never vanquished the lead, opening with a 10-2 run and later going into the second quarter ahead 17-11. The Knights didn’t score for the first five minutes of the second quarter, and by the time NPCC did score its first point, Northeast already held a 28-12 lead.

Northeast took a 34-16 lead into halftime.

Northeast ran away with the game in the third, scoring a game-high 26 points to North Platte’s 13 to take a 60-29 lead going into the fourth.

NPCC scored its game-high 20 in the fourth quarter to try and cut into the deficit, but Northeast added 17 to close out the game 77-49.

North Platte has a week off before traveling to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to face Iowa Western at 3 p.m. Saturday.

“I like our group,” Thurman said. “Great student-athletes. Great people. We just have to figure out how to play hard for 40 minutes and have that continue throughout the whole game.”

