Northeastern sweeps NPCC softball in doubleheader

Northeastern Junior College’s high-powered offense was on display in both of its wins over North Platte Community College on Saturday.

Northeastern hit 15 home runs, including two grand slams in the second game, to defeat the Knights 14-0 in the first game and 24-4 in the second.

“We’re still working out our bugs,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “We’re still trying to figure out pitching-wise what we can do and what we can’t do.”

Both games played out the same. All three North Platte pitchers struggled to produce outs, and Northeastern used its home runs to pile on runs. Most of those runs came in innings where the Knights already had two outs.

Taelyn Dakamas pitched all five innings of the first game, surrendering 14 runs on 13 hits and striking out one. Jenny Singer started the second game and allowed 13 runs on nine hits and five walks. Dakamas relieved Singer in the second inning and gave up two runs on three hits.

Angelina Lockhart tossed the final three innings, allowing nine runs on seven hits.

The Knights, who were shut out in the first game, only got four hits. Cameron Rollison led with two, and Elena Montoya and Kelsey Woodhouse added one each.

NPCC fought back at the end of the second game and scored three of its four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Montoya and Woodhouse led with two hits each, and Jayden Horner, Lili Kukuckova, Esper Lewandowski, Dakamas, Rollison and Lockhart each had one.

“We’re very young, we have eight freshmen out there,” Higgins said. “It sucks losing, but we learn a lot from losing. We look to get better tomorrow and keep going. We didn’t give up.”

In game one, Northeastern scored four runs, two of which came from a home run. North Platte got two outs at the start of the second, but Northeastern hit two more home runs and pushed the score to 7-0.

Northeastern hit a three-run home run in the top of the third, back-to-back solo shots in the fourth and a two-run blast in the fifth to win 14-0.

Northeastern took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of game two. In the second inning with two outs on it, Northeastern scored 13 runs, including four off a grand slam, to go up 15-0.

North Platte got its first run of the day when Horner sent a solo shot over the left center fence in the bottom of the second. Northeastern responded with a solo home run in the third and seven runs in the fourth, including another grand slam, to extend the lead to 23-1.

The Knights found some momentum in the fourth, starting with a Rollison two-run homer, and an error in left field later brought a third run home. Northeastern hit its final homer run of the day to lead off the fifth inning and win the game 24-4.

“We’ve got to clean the slate, hit the reset button, go to bed, come back tomorrow morning with a better outlook and figure out what to do,” Higgins said. “Keep them off the bat.”

