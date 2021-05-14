NPCC hosts Kirkwood in North Plains A District Championship doubleheader

The North Platte Community College softball team will host Kirkwood Community College in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dowhower Softball Complex for the North Plains A District Championship. A third game, if needed, will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Knights reached the district championship after defeating Central in a best-of-three series for the Region IX title. Kirkwood bested Ellsworth to win the Region XI-B tournament.

NPCC enters the series boasting a few accolades. Catcher Jayden Horner, who is batting .325 with 40 RBIs, outfielder Jordan Young and pitcher Nevaeh Ramirez earned All-Region IX honors.

Ramirez, the Knights’ ace in the circle, is currently No. 21 in the nation with a 3.17 ERA with 132.1 innings pitched and 129 strikeouts. Young is hitting .344 with 24 RBIs.

Ramirez, Essence McRae, Morganne Brown, Zoey Bredleau-Beehler and Madisyn Hamar also picked up All-Region IX Tournament Team honors. Coach Janelle Higgins was named Coach of the Year.

Due to postponements and cancelations, the Knights played their first 26 games on the road, and they didn’t play at home until April 10. They closed out the season with a 10-game home stretch, finishing the year 15-27.