NPCC hosts Kirkwood in North Plains A District Championship doubleheader

The North Platte Community College softball team will host Kirkwood Community College in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Dowhower Softball Complex for the North Plains A District Championship. A third game, if needed, will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Knights reached the district championship after defeating Central in a best-of-three series for the Region IX title. Kirkwood bested Ellsworth to win the Region XI-B tournament.
NPCC enters the series boasting a few accolades. Catcher Jayden Horner, who is batting .325 with 40 RBIs, outfielder Jordan Young and pitcher Nevaeh Ramirez earned All-Region IX honors.
Ramirez, the Knights’ ace in the circle, is currently No. 21 in the nation with a 3.17 ERA with 132.1 innings pitched and 129 strikeouts. Young is hitting .344 with 24 RBIs.
Ramirez, Essence McRae, Morganne Brown, Zoey Bredleau-Beehler and Madisyn Hamar also picked up All-Region IX Tournament Team honors. Coach Janelle Higgins was named Coach of the Year.
Due to postponements and cancelations, the Knights played their first 26 games on the road, and they didn’t play at home until April 10. They closed out the season with a 10-game home stretch, finishing the year 15-27.
Kirkwood finished the season 50-10 after starting the season winning nine of its first 11 games. The Eagles outscored opponents 107-57 in that span.
Kirkwood is ranked first in the country in home runs (117), second in extra base hits (249), third in runs (544) and 11th in slugging percentage (.660)
On offense, the Eagles are led by infielder Sydney Albaugh, who is batting .415 with 78 hits, 22 home runs and 70 RBIs this season. Randyn Carter is just behind Albaugh with a .410 batting average with 48 hits, 11 home runs and 41 runs scored.
Kirkwood is also led by Kori Wedeking in the circle, who is 27-3 on the year and has pitched 24 complete games. She has struck out 200 batters and has allowed only 43 earned runs this season.