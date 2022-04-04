NPCC Knights softball splits with Beavers

PRATT, Kan. — The North Platte Community College softball team split a pair of non-conference road games against Pratt Community College on Monday.

The Knights got out to a nine-run lead in the fourth inning of the first game and held on for a 15-13 victory over the Beavers.

North Platte was boosted by Elena Montoya, who went 4 for 4 at the plate. Montoya doubled in the first, singled in the second, homered in the third and singled in the fourth.

After the Knights scored three runs in the top of the fourth, the Beavers answered with three of their own. NPCC scored on Jayden Horner’s sacrifice fly and Montoya singled on a 2-0 count.

The Knights took the lead for good with nine runs in the second inning. Esper Lewandowski homered on the first pitch of her at bat, scoring two. Horner then homered on a line drive to center field.

Taelyn Dakamas singled, scoring two runs. Cameron Rollison singled for one run, and Lili Kukucková doubled on a 2-0 count, gaining a run. Lewandowski doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring another.

Dakamas led things off in the circle for the Knights. The righthander lasted four innings, allowing three hits and eight runs while striking out three.

North Platte racked up 19 hits altogether. Montoya, Lewandowski, Kukucková, Gwen Anderson and Angelina Lockhart all had multiple hits for the Knights. Kukucková, Lewandowski and Montoya each collected four.

The Knights fell 15-14 to Pratt in the second game despite tallying 10 runs in an attempted comeback. Lockhart, Horner, Montoya and Lewandowski all recorded RBIs to lead the rally.

North Platte got on the board in the first inning when Anderson grounded out, scoring one run.

Dakamas was in the circle for the Knights. The pitcher surrendered 11 runs on 13 hits over 5¤ innings, striking out four. Jenny Singer threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

The Knights notched six runs in the seventh inning thanks to RBIs by Lewandowski, Lockhart, Montoya, Anderson and Kelsey Woodhouse.

NPCC totaled 12 hits in the game. That was due in part to Lewandowski, Kukucková, Dakamas and Woodhouse, who all contributed multiple hits. Lewandowski went 3 for 5 at the plate.

North Platte is 2-22 on the season.

“We played with heart today,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “A handful of our kids got food poisoning last night and fought all day long. We simply just ran out of energy in game two. I’m proud of the fight.”

The Knights will return home for their next set of games. They will take on Central Community College-Columbus in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dowhower Softball Complex in North Platte.

Gate money will be collected to benefit autism awareness. Admission is $5 per person.