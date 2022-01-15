 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NPCC men defeat Hastings College JV
NPCC men defeat Hastings College JV

German Plotnikov scored 29 points as the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team defeated Hastings College JV 92-81 on Saturday.

The Knights picked up their first win of 2022 in their second game back since last playing on Dec. 4. NPCC lost to Lamar Community College 83-65 Friday night.

The Knights held a lead for most of the first half, but the Broncos used some late momentum to gain the advantage with under four minutes left.

NPCC took a 48-47 lead into halftime after trading points with the Broncos for the rest of those four minutes.

The back-and-forth play continued until about six minutes in, when Hastings went on a run and took a seven-point lead.

The Knights used strong defense to come back and not only regain the lead, but extend it to as many as 11 in the final in the final minute.

The win was NPCC’s fourth of the season, and it’s third at home. The Knights previously beat Cloud County Community College on Nov. 1 and Eastern Wyoming College on Nov. 6.

The Knights shot 47.1% from the field, including 23 of 27 from the free throw line and 31.3% from long distance.

NPCC begins a long road stretch keeping the team away from home until Feb. 5 against Western Nebraska Community College.

The Knights head to Beatrice Wednesday to play Southeast Community College. They face Trinidad State College in Colorado on Friday.

