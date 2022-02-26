NPCC men fall to McCook in Region IX tournament

German Plotnikov led the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team with 28 points, and Nico Felici added 20, but it wasn’t enough to overcome McCook in a 91-84 loss in the Region IX postseason tournament.

A slow start and turnover plagued the Knights, as they trailed by double-digits for most of the game. And the times where NPCC pulled within reach of McCook, mistakes allowed the Indians to pull back ahead double-digits.

“Typical of most of our year, we had terrible turnovers,” NPCC coach Kevin O’Connor said. “We had six of them to start the game, and they got off to a hot start. That breeds confidence. They got all kinds of easy shots and looks. I was real disappointed in the start of the game.”

Timur Krupalija added 14 points and Jevarrick Butler 10 for the Knights. Damien Perry led McCook with 28 and Beni Fungula added 23.

McCook started the game with three 3s, while North Platte could only make a free throw and two jumpers. Ahead 9-5, McCook went on a 19-7 run to go up 28-15 midway through the first half.

Plotnikov shot the Knights back into the game, scoring seven straight points on a 9-0 run to pull to within eight at 30-22, but McCook hit a 3 to go back up by 11.

NPCC got back within 10 near the end of the first half, but the Indians responded with back-to-back 3s to go up by 16, taking a 50-33 lead into halftime.

“That was really unbelievably disappointing,” O’Connor said. “We had 10 turnovers at half, and to be down like that.”

North Platte had its chances to get back into the game. A 20-8 run to start the second half saw the Knights pull to within five at 58-53 the closest since early in the first half.

Like every time before it, though, thank to NPCC turnovers, McCook was able to go on long run to go up 72-55.

The Knights had a bit of hope late after multiple McCook players fouled out, including Perry. NPCC cut the deficit to eight with a little under two minutes remaining, but the Indians made their free throws, and North Platte couldn’t get buckets to fall in the end.

“We made a couple runs, but you’re making those runs and you’re down that big, you can’t shoot yourself in the foot on a careless pass,” O’Connor said. “Just bad decisions.”

McCook (91)

Damien Perry 28, Beni Fungula 23, DaMiene Boles Jr. 11, Ezichi Kalu 9, Trey Summers 7, D’Andre Dennis 6, Martin Poznanovic 4, Julian Lual 3.

North Platte (84)

German Plotnikov 28, Nico Felici 20, Timur Krupalija 14, Jevarrick Butler 10, Trevon Dennis 6, Nolan Sughroue 4, Caleb Horne 2.

