NPCC men return to action in loss to Lamar

Lamar led 41-32 at the break and pushed that lead to 17 points early in the second half.

North Platte got as close as 66-59 with just over eight minutes left in regulation but managed just two field goals and a pair of free throws the rest of the way.

“We didn’t compete early well enough. (Lamar) got off to the really good start,” O’Connor said. “When those things happen, as a coach you feel that you didn’t have your guys ready to go. We thought we practiced well and had a pretty good game plan, but we got out there and just played so flat from an energy standpoint.”

Lamar used a 20-2 run in the first half to build a 13-point lead with under five minutes left in the first half.

The Knights closed to within 37-32 with 79 seconds left but the Lopes scored the final four points to grab a nine-point lead at the break.

Lamar then carried that momentum into a strong start to the second half.