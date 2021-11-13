NPCC men’s basketball falls to Cloud County

CONCORDIA, Kan. — Cloud County held off a North Platte surge at the end of the game to top the Knight’s men 73-67 on Saturday.
Denys Bachurin paced the Knights with 24 points off the bench on 7-of-12 shooting. The 6-foot-7 forward from the Ukraine hit six 3-pointers in the game. Nico Felici added 15 and German Plotnikov finished with 14. Danilo Matovic led the Knights with eight rebounds.
Malang Athian and Nate Duckworth led Cloud County with 16 each.
The Knights shot just 27.3% from the field in the first half and trailed by 10, 35-25, at the break against a stout Thunderbird defense.
But the Knights would claw their way back into the contest at the start of the second half after Cloud County had built a 12-point lead.
The Knights responded with a 11-0 run to cut the deficit to one with 14:11 to play in regulation. During that stretch, Bachurin connected on a 3 from long distance to energize the Knights offensively.
“Denys gave us the shot we needed off the bench,” said head coach Kevin O’Connor.
German Plotnikov connected on a single free throw attempt after a technical foul was called on the Thunderbirds bench to tie the game at 42-42. North Platte took their first lead of the game just over a minute later as Felici connected on two free throw opportunities.
Cloud County answered with an 18-2 run over the next six minutes to push their lead to fourteen with 6:20 to play. The Thunderbirds lead grew to sixteen before the Knights began to chip away at the deficit again. A Bachurin floater and back-to-back 3 from long range narrowed the Cloud County lead down to 65-57 with 2:38 remaining.
North Platte continued their work on the defensive end and trimmed the deficit to 67-61 with just over a minute to play on a steal and layup by Felici.
The Thunderbirds extended their lead back to nine but free throws from Slavomyr Marchenko and another 3 from Bachurin cut the Cloud County lead to five with 40 seconds to play.
The Knights were forced to foul late and Cloud County earn went 3-of-6 from the line to finish off the win.
North Platte (2-4) returns to the hardwood on Nov. 20 against Hastings College JV in an 11:30 a.m. tip at Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings.