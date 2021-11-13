NPCC men’s basketball falls to Cloud County

CONCORDIA, Kan. — Cloud County held off a North Platte surge at the end of the game to top the Knight’s men 73-67 on Saturday.

Denys Bachurin paced the Knights with 24 points off the bench on 7-of-12 shooting. The 6-foot-7 forward from the Ukraine hit six 3-pointers in the game. Nico Felici added 15 and German Plotnikov finished with 14. Danilo Matovic led the Knights with eight rebounds.

Malang Athian and Nate Duckworth led Cloud County with 16 each.

The Knights shot just 27.3% from the field in the first half and trailed by 10, 35-25, at the break against a stout Thunderbird defense.

But the Knights would claw their way back into the contest at the start of the second half after Cloud County had built a 12-point lead.

The Knights responded with a 11-0 run to cut the deficit to one with 14:11 to play in regulation. During that stretch, Bachurin connected on a 3 from long distance to energize the Knights offensively.

“Denys gave us the shot we needed off the bench,” said head coach Kevin O’Connor.