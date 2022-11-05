NPCC men top Laramie County, women lose to Golden Eagles

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The North Platte Community College men's basketball team earned a 94-79 win over Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

Bruce Carpenter collected his first double-double of his Knights' career, totaling 26 points and 12 rebounds, while fellow teammate Kayden Crosby followed with a 20-point outing against the Golden Eagles.

The Knights quickly built a 15-8 lead by the 13:20 mark of the first half. NPCC's offensive dominance helped extend the lead to 24 at 42-18.

The Knights continued to hold a 20-point or more lead for the remainder of the half, carrying a 45-23 lead into halftime.

The Golden Eagles cut the deficit to 11 with 8:10 to play in the second half. A 12-2 run capped off by a pair of free throws by Carpenter helped extend the lead to 76-55 just 90 seconds later.

Following three road games to open the 2022-23 season, North Platte will host Cloud County Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

NPCC women fall to unbeaten Golden Eagles

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Laramie County closed out the game at the free throw line to secure a 61-52 win over the Knights on Saturday afternoon.

Laramie County used a 10-6 run in the final minutes of the third quarter to take a 13-point lead into the fourth.

The Knights swung the momentum in their favor while holding Laramie County without a field goal in the opening 4:22. During that stretch, North Platte used an 8-0 run to cut back within five.

Laramie County responded with an 8-2 run to stretch their lead to 11 at 55-44. A short burst helped cut the deficit to two possessions, but North Platte couldn't complete the comeback.

Samantha Riggles led the Knights with 16 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double of her collegiate career. Jada Grigsby added 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting to accompany her two steals and two assists.

The Knights held a 12-11 edge at the end of the first quarter after shooting 34% from the field while holding the Golden Eagles to just 16% (3-of-18) from beyond the arc.

Laramie County reversed the momentum in the second quarter, outscoring the Knights 17-7 to take a 28-19 lead into halftime.

The Knights shot 41% from the field (18-43), while going 12 of 20 from the free throw line. North Platte outworked the Golden Eagles on the glass 37-33, with 28 defensive rebounds.

The Knights (1-2) return to the road for the Otero Classic beginning on Thursday. North Platte will take on Otero College at 8 p.m. in La Junta, Colorado.

North Platte sweeps Eastern Wyoming

Jevarrick Butler matched a career high 26 points to lead five North Platte players in double-figures, as the Knights men shot 54% from the field in a 90-77 win over Eastern Wyoming on Friday night.

Grigsby erupted for a career-high 20 points and 15 rebounds as the North Platte women came from behind to earn the road win against Eastern Wyoming 63-60 on Friday night.