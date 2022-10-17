 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

NPCC men's basketball looks to returner for leadership in 2022-23 season

If there’s ever a time to see what the North Platte Community College men’s basketball team is made of this season, coach Kevin O’Connor said it would be at the beginning of the season.

Especially with a bunch of new faces and a starting lineup that hardly resembles last year’s team.

The Knights have 12 new faces and only six returners. Out of those six, only one, Jevarrick Butler, has any playing experience.

“That one-third, two-thirds is an imbalance we’ll have to deal with and work through,” O’Connor said.

NPCC will have a challenging start to its 2022-23 season. The Knights are traveling for much of the early season, and play some tough competition along the way.

“We’ve got a real challenging schedule early,” O’Connor said. “Five of our first six are going to be on the road, including a matchup in Sterling against the national runner-up from a year ago, Salt Lake City, Utah. We’ll get tested early, and I think that will be good in a lot of ways, because you can find out how your players react to being put in the fire.”

O’Connor said Butler is going to play a big role, both on the court and as a leader. When Butler was healthy a season ago, O’Connor said he was a top player for the Knights.

"That’s always important for any program,” O’Connor said of returning players. “Our top returning, Jevarrick Butler, in terms of his experience, Jevarrick had the COVID year as many players did around the country. He had some knee injuries a year ago he had to battle through. We’re expecting him to carry us a lot, not just when we start playing games, but in practice, teaching the new guys how we do things and showing that leadership."

“Just being more of a leader and showing the guys the ropes, and basically just being more of a team person,” Butler said of the expectations he has for himself this year. “We’ve got a lot of new guys. We might be a little young, but we have a lot of guys with experience.”

Other returners who didn’t play are also going to get their chance to shine. Kayden Crosby, who missed last season with a broken ankle, is another player O’Connor said could step up this year.

“I just want to strive to be the best I can and take my game to the next level,” Crosby said.

O’Connor said he wants to see his team step up at the guard position, something he called crucial in today’s game. He also said he wants to see the Knights shoot the ball better, especially when it comes to making open shots, and protect the ball more.

“When you don’t shoot the ball well and you turn it over, you’re not going to have a lot of success in basketball,” O’Connor said.

