NPCC softball sweeps Hastings

The North Platte Community College softball team had its best offensive performances of the season as it swept Hastings College 19-11 and 23-8 on Monday in North Platte.

The Knights had 51 hits and 36 RBI across a pair of games, and every player got a hit in both.

“We put our offense and our defense together,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “We had a couple innings in both games that we got kind of comfortable, but they came back with some energy and it shows.”

Angelina Lockhart pitched all six innings of the first game, allowing 11 runs off 11 hits with nine strikeouts and eight walks.

Jenny Singer got the start in the second game, giving up six runs on four hits with three strikeouts and four walks in two innings of work. Taelyn Dakamas tossed the final three innings, allowing just two runs on three hits.

“They listened really well today,” Higgins said. “That’s one thing we’ve been really preaching is to listen and make those adjustments, and they did it today. It shows what happens when we listen and we make adjustments.”

Cameron Rollison led the Knights with nine hits on the day, including eight RBI and seven runs scored. Elena Montoya and Kelsey Woodhouse had seven hits and scored seven runs each. Lili Kukuckova recorded six RBI.

Hastings took an early lead in the first game with a two-run home run in the first inning, but North Platte answered with three in the bottom of the frame. Hastings regained the lead at 6-3 with a bases loaded walk and a base-clearing triple in the second.

The Knights scored a run in the bottom of the second, then four in the fourth with a pair of singles and a home run to go ahead 8-7. Hastings responded with four of their own in the fifth to take a three-run lead.

North Platte recorded eight hits and scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 17-11 lead, then scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to reach the run rule at 19-11.

Just like in the first game, NPCC played from behind after the top of the second, but the Knights responded by piling on more runs and shutting down Hastings’ offense.

Hastings took a 6-5 lead after a five-run second inning, but North Platte regained the lead with an RBI-single and an RBI-double in the bottom of the inning.

Montoya hit a solo home run in the third inning, and RBI doubles from Dakamas and Kukuckova extended the lead to 11-6. In the fourth, NPCC added 12 runs on 13 hits — including two home runs — to put the Knights ahead for good at 23-8.

“It was great. You know how it feels when you get that many runs scored on you, but at the same time, I can’t take the bats out of their hands. You have to let them keep swinging it. They were feeling it. I just have to let them go. And they were making the adjustments to get those hits. It worked out for them.”

