NPCC softball swept by Southeast

The North Platte Community College softball team couldn’t complete the comeback in the first game of its doubleheader against Southeast on Tuesday.

The Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but they still lost to the Storm 6-5.

“We are down players. We’re the walking wounded right now,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “They fought. They showed up. They gave a lot of heart today. You can’t ask anything else.”

Esper Lewandowski hit an RBI triple to right field, and Taelyn Dakamas batted her in with an RBI groundout to push the score to 6-5, but Cameron Rollison struck out to end the game.

Jenny Singer got the starting nod and tossed five innings, allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out four. Dakamas threw two innings in relief, only giving up one one hit and striking out two.

Elena Montoya, Lili Kukuckova and Lewandowski had two hits each, and Dakamas led with two RBI.

NPCC played from behind the entire game. Southeast hit a two-run home run in the top of the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Dakamas brought in Lewandowski on an RBI-double in the bottom of the third to make the score 2-1, but she was thrown out trying to take third base.

Southeast added two more runs in the top of the fourth, then added another two on a solo home run and an RBI-triple.

North Platte scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to cut into the deficit at 6-2. Janay Brauer reached on a single to the pitcher that brought Rollison home in the sixth inning.

“If we get healthy and we still have that heart and grit come next Saturday, it’s going to be a fun postseason,” Higgins said.

Southeast 18, NPCC 0

North Platte couldn’t get anything going in the second game against Southeast, and a 12-run inning in the second put the game away for good as the Storm defeated the Knights in an 18-0 mercy rule.

“We just didn’t have the bats,” Higgins said. “I don’t know where we left them. I don’t know if Hastings took them back with them to Hastings, but we’re going to get them back. We’ve got about 10 days to get healthy.”

Southeast had 20 hits in the game compared to NPCC’s three. Jayden Horner led the Knights with two of those hits.

Dakamas started the second game and allowed 14 runs on 14 hits in 1ª innings pitched while striking out two. Singer relieved her, giving up four runs on six hits while striking out three.

The Storm took a 2-0 lead at the start with a two-run home run, then with two outs in the bottom of the second, Southeast got 12 consecutive hits to score 12 runs and go up 14-0.

Southeast scored another in the third and three more in the fifth.

