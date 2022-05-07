NPCC softball wins one, loses one on 1st day of Region IX Championship

The North Platte Community College softball team won its opening game, but lost its second during the first day of the Region IX Championship in Columbus on Saturday.

In the first game, the Knights got out to a six-run lead in the fourth inning and held on for a 6-5 victory over Southeast Community College.

Jenny Singer started the scoring for North Platte, driving in a run on a single in the second inning.

The Knights followed that up with four in the third. Lili Kukucková’s single and Jayden Horner’s home run sparked the Knights offense.

Taelyn Dakamas led things off in the circle for the Knights, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out seven through seven innings.

NPCC tallied 11 hits. Singer, Horner and Cameron Rollison each collected two.

Top-seeded Central Community College defeated North Platte 3-1 in the second game in a pitcher’s dual.

Dakamas started the game for the Knights and recorded 18 outs. The pitcher surrendered two runs on four hits over six innings, striking out five.

A Rollison ground out in the first inning platted North Platte’s lone run.

Central pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth.

Kukucková led the Knights with two hits in three at bats.

“We fought hard and played solid,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “We just couldn’t get our offense rolling in game two. We showed our grit and just have to make a few minor adjustments tomorrow. These girls can do it.”

North Platte will play Southeast again at 11 a.m. Sunday. The winner of that game will face-off against Central in the championship at 1 p.m.