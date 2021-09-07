NPCC volleyball falls to McCook in five sets in home opener

McCook Community College scored the final three points of the third set to stay alive, then controlled the pace in the fourth and fifth sets to defeat North Platte Community College 17-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-12 on Tuesday in North Platte.

“It’s just a little disappointing to go up two sets to zero and then have them come back and win the final three,” North Platte coach Alexa McCall said. “And I think our message has to be we can’t come just close to beating teams, we have to be able to execute and win.”

The Knights used a strong start to jump out to a 7-3 first-set lead, which soon expanded to 11-5 thanks to a block and kills from Kim Krise and Payton Hoatson.

McCook couldn’t find a scoring run throughout, while North Platte capitalized on mistakes to push the score to 17-10. The Knights and the Indians traded points the rest of the way to a North Platte 25-17 set win.

The second set picked up where the first left off. With the score tied at 6-6, North Platte created some separation with a three-point swing.

But McCook would tied the set at 15-15 with an ace from Thaynara Isabela, but North Platte responded with a five-point run due to a few miscues from the Indians and cruised to a 25-20 set-two victory.