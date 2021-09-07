NPCC volleyball falls to McCook in five sets in home opener

McCook Community College scored the final three points of the third set to stay alive, then controlled the pace in the fourth and fifth sets to defeat North Platte Community College 17-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-12 on Tuesday in North Platte.
“It’s just a little disappointing to go up two sets to zero and then have them come back and win the final three,” North Platte coach Alexa McCall said. “And I think our message has to be we can’t come just close to beating teams, we have to be able to execute and win.”
The Knights used a strong start to jump out to a 7-3 first-set lead, which soon expanded to 11-5 thanks to a block and kills from Kim Krise and Payton Hoatson.
McCook couldn’t find a scoring run throughout, while North Platte capitalized on mistakes to push the score to 17-10. The Knights and the Indians traded points the rest of the way to a North Platte 25-17 set win.
The second set picked up where the first left off. With the score tied at 6-6, North Platte created some separation with a three-point swing.
But McCook would tied the set at 15-15 with an ace from Thaynara Isabela, but North Platte responded with a five-point run due to a few miscues from the Indians and cruised to a 25-20 set-two victory.
That same pattern would not hold in the third set.
North Platte and McCook started the third same way it did the second: Trading points for an 8-8 tie. This time, McCook started to pull ahead thanks to a Janie Sommer kill and a block, and North Platte had to play catch up for a 13-13 tie.
A Krise kill and a Hoatson block put North Platte up 21-19, but McCook used two mishits and a Sommer kill to tie the game at 22-22. The Indians smothered the net, forcing a block and a couple hits into the net to win the third set 25-22.
“We had a couple errors, and that always leads to a little bit of doubt,” McCall said. “Then we were playing it safe, and we have to play to win.”
North Platte played McCook close to start the fourth set, pulling into a 13-13 tie, but the Indians switched things around.
“They rotated one of their outsides. That kind of switched up who we were defending against,” McCall said. “I thought we didn’t adjust as well as I would’ve liked to see.”
McCook used a six-point run to separate and closed out the fourth 25-17.
The Indians used their powerful hitting to secure the win in the fifth set. Jordan Jerome, Victoria Thomas and Isabella recorded kills as McCook jumped out to a 6-2 lead.
McCook recorded 10 kills in the final frame, and while North Platte mounted a bit of a comeback to pull to within two at the end, a Thomas kill gave McCook the match.