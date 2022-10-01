NPCC volleyball falls to Northeast in second game of triangular

Morgan Ramsey had 15 kills, and Karley Spillane added 13 more, but the North Platte Community College volleyball team was swept 25-20, 26-24, 25-19 by Northeast in the Knights’ second game of their home triangular Saturday.

NPCC defeated Otero in the first game 25-21, 25-23, 25-18. Ramsey also had 15 kills in that match, and Spillane and Avah Steggall had five kills each.

Northeast held a lead the entire first set, building as much as a six-point lead at 18-12. The Knights scored the next four to pull to within two. NPCC later pulled to within two again at 21-19, but Northeast went on a 4-1 run to close out the set at 25-20.

North Platte controlled the end of the second set when the Knights took a 24-21 lead, but NPCC couldn’t get set point, despite calling a timeout when Northeast tied the set at 24-24.

Northeast scored five straight points after trailing 24-21 to win the second set 26-24.

North Platte also controlled the third set midway through up until the set was tied at 18-18. Both teams traded points until Northeast took a 20-19 lead.

In similar fashion, Northeast closed out the set with a 5-0 run to win the set 25-19 and the match.

“It was frustrating to be in control in both sets two and three and have them win both,” NPCC coach Alexa McCall said in a release. “We have a big weekend coming up next week so we have opportunities to continue to grow.”

North Platte moves to 2-20 on the year. The Knights travel to Beatrice on Thursday to play Southeast before participating in the Ramada Inn Classic in Columbus on Friday and Saturday.

NPCC will play Kansas City and Cowley County on Friday and Dakota College at Bottineau and Neosho County on Saturday.