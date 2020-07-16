Following the recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents, the NJCAA has announced its plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. Following the Board of Regents’ vote on Monday, a majority of athletic competition will be moved to the spring semester.
For North Platte Community College, this moves women’s volleyball to the spring and pushes back the start of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons until January.
Monday’s revised guidelines do allow for fall practices for all teams, including up to five scrimmages. Under the new guidelines, practice for the new spring volleyball season will be permitted to begin Jan. 11, 2021, with competition allowed to start Jan. 28 and a maximum of 21 competition dates. All regular season, region and district competition must be completed before April 3,.
Practice for the spring men’s and women’s basketball season will start Jan. 11 with competition allowed to begin Jan. 22. Teams are permitted up to 22 games and all games must be completed by April 10.
“As MPCC continues to work to make the fall semester start on time and provide as little disruption as possible, the announcement Monday by the NJCAA to move all sports competition to spring semester was somewhat disappointing,” North Platte Community College Athletic Director Kevin O’Connor said. “We understand the varying challenges that different regions of the country are facing due to the pandemic, and we believe it was the intent of NJCAA to provide the most fair and equitable opportunity for all without cancelling the seasons altogether.”
O’Connor said the decision created many challenges that will have to be addressed.
“The overlapping of the volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball is going to present transportation issues due to limited buses,” said O’Connor. “With only one gym available and three teams in season at the same time, the scheduling of practices, games, hiring of game staff and set-up and tear-down of the gym are just few of the obstacles we will need to overcome. I’m sure there will be others, as is often the case, with these types of decisions.”
Despite the challenges, NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall is excited to get the student athletes back on campus.
“Moving our season to the spring will definitely be a different look this year. However, most importantly we want our student-athletes to be safe as well as have the opportunity to compete,” said McCall. “At the end of the day, we want the student-athletes to be able to have a complete season, and the NJCAA feels this is the best way. With our off-season in the fall, we will be able to work with the team, which will be very different than before and will give the freshmen an opportunity to get where they need to be so that our team is ready in January.”
Fans can stay connected to Knights Athletics and any further updates to the upcoming 2020-21 season by visiting npccknights.com.
More information about the NJCAA’s announcement is available at njcaa.org/general/2019-20/releases/20200713l9o7t8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.