NPCC volleyball prepared for fast turnaround

It’s a chance for McCall to assess the new players and rely on the returning players to keep that momentum from last season going.

“We’re hungry,” Johnson said. “We do a lot of things to help push ourselves and help keep that idea that we want that hunger. For example, we do 11 reps instead of just 10 to match Cedar Rapids, the 11 letters. Just to keep the goal in mind.”

Many players used this summer to recharge from a difficult spring season, especially with having to get back into volleyball action so quickly.

Johnson said the sophomores talked about not hanging out as much during the offseason so the players can recharge. They made an emphasis on relaxing and hanging out with family, and letting the stress of the previous season wash away.

“It’s been perfect so far,” Johnson said. “Nobody’s like, ‘Ugh, not volleyball again.’ It’s been going good so far.”

As for the incoming freshmen, sophomore Allie Schneider said she wants to see them get involved whether it’s in the game or on the bench. The Knights bench is usually an energetic bunch, and the team feeds off that energy.