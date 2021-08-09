NPCC volleyball prepared for fast turnaround

The North Platte Community College volleyball team was playing in the national tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nearly four months ago due to the season being pushed back to the spring.
But with the volleyball season returning to the fall, it’s a quick turnaround for some of the team’s sophomores who still have that memory fresh in their minds.
“We have a lot of good freshmen that are coming in, so hopefully the sophomores can set a good example of what we are supposed to be doing and how we are supposed to be acting,” sophomore Avery Johnson said. “Hopefully we can carry that through and have our momentum.”
With practices starting up, the Knights have two weeks before the start of the fall season to get the freshmen used to the team and rehash the expectations last year’s team set.
“That’s the pinnacle of what we do, and so making it to that national tournament was such an awesome experience,” coach Alexa McCall said. “I was proud of the girls for every step of the way. I think that we handled it … I mean, we were not playing in our normal time and to end the season that way, it was just an awesome experience and feeling, and I’m glad they got to experience that.”
The Knights start their season Aug. 20 at the Southeast Tournament, followed by the Northeast Tournament on Aug. 27 and the McCook Tournament on Sept. 3. The Knights will host McCook at home on Sept. 7.
It’s a chance for McCall to assess the new players and rely on the returning players to keep that momentum from last season going.
“We’re hungry,” Johnson said. “We do a lot of things to help push ourselves and help keep that idea that we want that hunger. For example, we do 11 reps instead of just 10 to match Cedar Rapids, the 11 letters. Just to keep the goal in mind.”
Many players used this summer to recharge from a difficult spring season, especially with having to get back into volleyball action so quickly.
Johnson said the sophomores talked about not hanging out as much during the offseason so the players can recharge. They made an emphasis on relaxing and hanging out with family, and letting the stress of the previous season wash away.
“It’s been perfect so far,” Johnson said. “Nobody’s like, ‘Ugh, not volleyball again.’ It’s been going good so far.”
As for the incoming freshmen, sophomore Allie Schneider said she wants to see them get involved whether it’s in the game or on the bench. The Knights bench is usually an energetic bunch, and the team feeds off that energy.
“It’s a better vibe,” she said. “If your bench is being like, ‘Oh, I should be in,’ and stuff like that, you’re not going to play as good because what you bring on the bench is what you’re going to bring on the court. And you never know, you might get thrown in, so you need to have that positive attitude the entire time.
Schneider also reminisced about that energy she and teammate Payton Hoatson brought on the bench.
“We do the weirdest things on the bench, not gonna lie,” she said. “There are some things I was like, “What the heck?’ We think of weird things. If I could do it on the bench, I know I can do it on the court. That’s for sure.”