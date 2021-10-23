NPCC volleyball sweeps Northeast

Morgan Ramsey and Payton Hoatson had nine kills each, and Madi Neely added eight and four aces as the North Platte Community College volleyball team swept Northeast 25-20, 26-24, 25-23 on Saturday at home.

“I was really pleased with us coming out and getting the job done in three,” NPCC coach Alexa McCall said. “We had some kind of tough situations that we were in, and we were able to come out on top. I was really proud of the kids for doing that.”

Even though the Knights swept, each set was close and the slightest mistake could have tipped the match in the Hawks favor.

“Really, it kind of came down to our side,” McCall said. “We were just making too many errors, and then once we cleaned some of those things up, that’s when we were successful. They did a nice job of digging a lot of those hard hits, and they played some pretty good defense.”

NPCC came close many times throughout the first set of taking a lead against Northeast, but the Hawks usually countered by trading points or going on small runs.

The score was tied eight times before the Knights finally took a lead at 21-20 off a Neely ace. Neely tallied two more aces in the set, and Avery Johnson got a kill as NPCC went on a 6-0 run to close out the first set 25-20.