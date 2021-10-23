NPCC volleyball sweeps Northeast

Morgan Ramsey and Payton Hoatson had nine kills each, and Madi Neely added eight and four aces as the North Platte Community College volleyball team swept Northeast 25-20, 26-24, 25-23 on Saturday at home.
“I was really pleased with us coming out and getting the job done in three,” NPCC coach Alexa McCall said. “We had some kind of tough situations that we were in, and we were able to come out on top. I was really proud of the kids for doing that.”
Even though the Knights swept, each set was close and the slightest mistake could have tipped the match in the Hawks favor.
“Really, it kind of came down to our side,” McCall said. “We were just making too many errors, and then once we cleaned some of those things up, that’s when we were successful. They did a nice job of digging a lot of those hard hits, and they played some pretty good defense.”
NPCC came close many times throughout the first set of taking a lead against Northeast, but the Hawks usually countered by trading points or going on small runs.
The score was tied eight times before the Knights finally took a lead at 21-20 off a Neely ace. Neely tallied two more aces in the set, and Avery Johnson got a kill as NPCC went on a 6-0 run to close out the first set 25-20.
Things were almost different in the second set. This time, the Knights played with a lead for the entire set until the Hawks tied the frame at 17-17 as part of a 7-0 run that featured five aces from Northeast’s Elizabeth Christensen and gave the Hawks a 21-17 lead.
North Platte regained the lead at 24-23 on back-to-back blocks from Johnson and Ramsey, and, after trading points, the Knights used kills from Johnson and Kim Krise to win the set 26-24.
Just like in the second set, North Platte played with a lead for most of the third but nearly gave it up at the end.
Down 23-19, the Hawks got three kills — two from Danielle Wadsworth and another from Brooke Bannister — and a net violation to tie the set at 23-23. A service error gave NPCC the lead, and one last kill from Hoatson gave the Knights the sweep.
“We just really stayed with it,” McCall said. “Whether it was serve receive or defense or just coming up tough with our serve, I thought the kids just really stuck with it and were able to finish, and we didn’t really have a letdown. That was really nice to see.”