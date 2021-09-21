NPCC volleyball sweeps Northeastern

It took a tiebreaker in the third set, but the North Platte Community College volleyball team swept Northeastern 25-23, 25-19, 26-24 at home on Tuesday.

“I’m really proud of how we executed,” NPCC coach Alexa McCall said. “That’s a good team, and for us to do the things that we did and were able to do, I’m just really proud of how they worked together. I thought they were playing to win, and that’s what we have to do.”

Northeastern captured the first two points of the match, and the Knights answered with a 6-0 run. Northeastern’s 5-0 run midway through the set gave the Plainswomen a 15-14 lead.

Tessa Metschke’s ace gave North Platte back the lead at 20-19 and a Madi Neely kill and Plainswomen error gave the Knights the opening set.

“I just thought that offensive, we were more in system,” McCall said. “We pushed our pass to be a little better, and I think that allowed our hitters more freedom and gave us more one-on-one situations.”

North Platte cruised to a second set win after pulling away early. Kim Krise earned a pair of kills in a 5-0 run that put the Knights up 11-6 midway through.